Horsemen love to wax lyrical all the time about the deep ethical component of their work, and the mysterious, profound responsibility of training creatures that are silent and not autonomous. So few prove it with unilateral moral decisions. Horses will run for fun — anyone who has been to an Ocala farm has seen them do it — but compelling them to do it to the point of endangerment is altogether different. There is only one thing that makes thoroughbred racing a meaningful exercise, as opposed to a brutish amusement, and that is the right relationship between handlers and their horses. Bob Baffert and Pimlico have a chance to demonstrate that right relationship. At peril of demonstrating these races should not be run.