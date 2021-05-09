Maryland, which was ranked No. 1 in the most recent media and coaches’ polls, played a conference-only schedule this season, complicating comparisons between the Terps and top teams from other leagues.
“The committee has a really tough job — this year especially, not having some of those crossover games,” Maryland Coach John Tillman said Sunday night after the tournament field was revealed. “... I think everybody’s just trying to get it right, and when you can’t do it on the field, you’re at the mercy of some subjectivity.”
Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard, the chair of the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse committee, called Maryland a “great team” but said on ESPN’s selection show broadcast that it was “hard to tell how good they were based on the schedule that they played.” The Terps did not face any teams seeded in the NCAA tournament this season, but they went 2-0 against fellow Big Ten program Rutgers, which made the 16-team field as an at-large.
“We’re trying to do sports in a pandemic,” Tillman said when asked about the Big Ten’s conference-only schedule. “I think the people at the top are doing their very best to try to keep people safe. I love Maryland. Maryland’s part of the Big Ten. If the Big Ten makes some decisions that impact us, we’re going to follow it.”
Maryland’s win in Saturday’s conference tournament title game gave the Terps one of the eight automatic bids in the field. Maryland had to rally from a three-goal deficit to earn a 12-10 victory over Johns Hopkins, the conference’s No. 6 seed. The title was Maryland’s third since it joined the Big Ten before the 2015 season. The previous time Maryland won the conference tournament, in 2017, the Terps went on to win the national title.
If Maryland wins this year’s NCAA tournament, it will be its first undefeated season since 1973, when the Terps won the national title with a 10-0 record. Maryland has never started 13-0, and the Terps could do so with a win in their NCAA tournament opener against Vermont (9-4), the America East champion.
If Maryland wins its first-round game, it will face No. 6 Notre Dame (7-3) or Drexel (10-2) in the quarterfinals in South Bend, Ind. The Final Four is scheduled to be held in East Hartford, Conn., with the semifinals May 29 and the title game May 31.
The Terps are led by senior Jared Bernhardt, who recently became the program’s all-time leader with 266 points and counting. Bernhardt, a Tewaaraton Award candidate, also has the school record with 184 goals and up to four more games to play.
Jared’s older brother Jake is an assistant coach at Vermont, which sets up a family reunion in the first round. Jared’s other brother Jesse is an assistant on the Terps’ staff, and all three played at Maryland. Vermont Coach Chris Feifs played for the Terps from 2004 to 2007. Maryland scrimmaged Vermont last year, but Tillman said he has hardly watched teams from outside the Big Ten this season.
“You know there are going to be some challenges, and you know you’re going to have to play well,” Tillman said. “And if you don’t play well, it’s over.”
Virginia, which won the most recent national championship in 2019, landed the No. 4 seed. The Cavaliers (10-4) will host Northeast Conference tournament champion Bryant (9-3) on Sunday in Charlottesville. Fifth-seeded Georgetown (12-2) won the Big East tournament title and will face Syracuse (7-5) on Saturday in College Park.
The Maryland women (9-6) did not land one of the eight seeded spots in the 29-team tournament field. In the first round, the Terps will face Big South tournament champion High Point (10-7) on Friday in Durham, N.C. The winner of that game will meet No. 7 Duke (9-7) or Mount St. Mary’s (14-2). The Terps are powered by Big Ten defender of the year Lizzie Colson, a senior, and sophomore Hannah Leubecker leads the team with 53 goals.
The Maryland women won the national title in 2019, the previous time the tournament was held. But after that season, the Terps lost a standout senior class that included Tewaaraton Award-winning goalie Megan Taylor, national defender of the year Julia Braig and all-American midfielder Jen Giles.
The Terps started the 2020 season 3-3 before the rest of the schedule was canceled because of the pandemic. This season, Maryland reached the Big Ten tournament final but lost to undefeated Northwestern (13-0), which landed the No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. If Maryland advances to the quarterfinals, the Terps could face Northwestern for the fourth time this year.
North Carolina scored the No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament, and Syracuse was the final team to earn a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed. The Final Four is scheduled for May 28 and 30 at Towson University.
