Towson Athletic Director Tim Leonard, the chair of the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse committee, called Maryland a “great team” but said on ESPN’s selection show broadcast that it was “hard to tell how good they were based on the schedule that they played.” The Terps did not face any teams seeded in the NCAA tournament this season, but they went 2-0 against fellow Big Ten program Rutgers, which made the 16-team field as an at-large.