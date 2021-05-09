“I think a lot of people out there think there’s masses of student-athletes who will be having all their deals,” he said, but asked: “Are there hundreds of thousands of student-athletes? I’m not quite sure.” He saw his own campus of 500 student-athletes and wondered whether even a dozen would be able to capitalize. “I’m not going to say some student-athletes aren’t going to capitalize,” he said, soon adding: “But do I think it’s going to be raining dollars across the board? That remains to be seen.”