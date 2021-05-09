Lizzy Sieracki, a senior defender, scored her first goal of the season on a 60th-minute header as the Cavaliers (14-4-2) earned a meeting with No. 1 Florida State (13-0-1) on Thursday in Cary. The Seminoles edged No. 9 Duke (12-5-4) in a penalty kick tiebreaker, 5-3, after a 0-0 draw.
“For us to get to where we’ve gotten is great,” said Virginia Coach Steve Swanson, in his 21st season. “We’re proud of that, but we have a bigger goal. We’re trying to do something we haven’t done before, and we’re very focused on that at this point in time.”
A third ACC team, second-seeded North Carolina, will face No. 11 Santa Clara in the other semifinal. The Tar Heels (18-0-1) defeated No. 7 Texas A&M, 1-0, for its 30th semifinal appearance, while the Broncos (10-1-0) beat No. 14 Clemson, 1-0.
The final will take place May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Virginia was a top-three seed every year between 2010 and 2019 and reached the semifinals in 2013 and 2014 but has never won a national title. It lost to Florida State in the 2014 final.
From 2016 to 2018, the Cavaliers were ousted in the round of 16 and, as a No. 1 seed in 2019, they lost in the second round to Washington State.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 tournament was postponed until this spring with 48 teams instead of 64. Instead of four seeds in each of four regions, the NCAA assigned 16 seeds overall.
The Cavaliers went 8-3-1 in the fall, 2-1-1 in the spring and, for the first time since 2009, weren’t seeded.
After defeating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, they upset No. 12 Brigham Young then defeated Rice to set up the quarterfinal with the Horned Frogs (12-2-2).
Sieracki headed in a corner kick from Lia Godfrey, TCU hit the crossbar in the 65th minute and senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory made two saves for her third straight shutout.
The men’s quarterfinals will be played Monday in Cary, with defending champion Georgetown (10-1-2 and the No. 8 seed) playing Marshall (10-2-3) at 1 p.m. The other matches are second-seeded Pitt vs. No. 7 Washington, No. 3 Indiana vs. No. 6 Seton Hall and No. 5 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina.
