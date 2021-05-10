A: For me, this is my home. What we’ve been able to see — when I’ve traveled to places like Baraboo or spoke to people in Dodge County, or even going into Rusk County and talking with people there — they care about things getting done. And making sure that wages are being able to be raised or that jobs and investment can come back to this state. That we’re able to get broadband across the state. There are real issues that people are talking about, but people don’t feel like they have a voice.