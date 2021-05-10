Since the 1950s, the All-NBA teams have been composed of two guards, two forwards and a center, rather than the looser designations of two backcourt players and three frontcourt players that are now utilized in all-star voting.
But the traditional positions are increasingly at odds with modern trends that favor interchangeability and versatility: MVP candidates like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo often function as a point guard on offense and a center on defense. Rather than switching to the backcourt/frontcourt designations or allowing voters to select players regardless of position, the NBA has opted to list many of the All-NBA candidates in multiple positional categories.
For example, voters can select Joel Embiid as a center or a forward, even though Basketball Reference estimates that the Philadelphia 76ers big man has played 100 percent of his minutes at center this season. LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum are included in a large group of stars who can be listed at guard or forward.
This compromise has left voters with too many layers to interpret. With Jokic entrenched as the first-team center, should Embiid be selected as a first-team forward because he has been a top-five overall player this year or should he be dumped to the second team because he isn’t actually a forward? Should voters clear a logjam among forwards by sliding James, Leonard, Tatum or Paul George into guard slots?
The All-NBA teams should ultimately reflect the best players in the league that season, and voters shouldn’t be forced to decide whether to override the NBA’s positional designations as they cast their ballots. The current system muddies the water too much, and the All-NBA ballot should either return to strictly labeling players at a single position or do away with positions entirely.
With the current rules in mind, though, here’s how this voter would cast his ballot. Criteria for selection includes availability, individual production, advanced statistics, team performance and impact on winning.
All-NBA first team
Guards: Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
The Golden State Warriors are barely above .500, but that shouldn’t cost Curry (31.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.7 APG) a spot on the first team. The NBA’s leading scorer has enjoyed great health and flirted with another 50/40/90 shooting season despite a decided lack of supporting talent.
Doncic (28.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 8.7 APG) lands here as an oversized point guard given his supreme scoring and playmaking abilities. Despite his high technical foul count and growing reputation for whining to the officials, Doncic has been a mostly steady leader for the Dallas Mavericks, who encountered more than their fair share of protocol-related turbulence.
Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
The basketball world spent most of this season ignoring the back-to-back MVP, so let’s take an extended moment to praise Antetokounmpo (28.2 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.9 APG) for his night-to-night consistency and overwhelming physicality. Milwaukee remained one of the NBA’s best teams for the third straight year because Antetokounmpo remains the league’s most reliable two-way force.
Consider Embiid’s placement here as a protest vote against the ballot’s positional designations. Embiid (29.2 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.9 APG) didn’t have a better season than Jokic, so a second-team selection would have been perfectly appropriate if he was only listed as a center. Even though placing him as a forward makes no sense, it’s a legal move for voters and it reflects the fact that he will almost certainly finish in the top three in MVP voting. Don’t get mad at this vote. Get mad at the system that spawned it.
Center: Nikola Jokic
Jokic (26.4 PGP, 10.8 RPG, 8.5 APG) is a richly deserving first-time MVP winner by virtue of his incredible offensive efficiency, poise and ability to make his teammates better. In fact, he should now be included in the “Best Player In Basketball” discussions along with James, Antetokounmpo, Curry and Kevin Durant.
All-NBA second team
Guards: Chris Paul and Damian Lillard
Although Paul (16.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 8.9 APG) has the most modest box score statistics of anyone under serious All-NBA consideration, his impact on winning in his first season with the Phoenix Suns has been undeniable. With Paul at the helm, Phoenix has posted its highest offensive efficiency in franchise history, surpassing juggernaut attacks led by Steve Nash and Charles Barkley.
As dependable and unflappable as ever, Lillard (28.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.6 APG) has overcome a host of injuries to his supporting cast and kept the Portland Trail Blazers in the playoff mix for the eighth straight season. Portland is 24-12 in games that are within five points in the last five minutes thanks almost entirely to Lillard’s relentless late-game heroics.
Forwards: LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard
James’s quest for a fifth MVP was undone by a high ankle sprain. The fact that he has only played 43 games through Sunday should bump him down to the second team despite his always gaudy numbers (25 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 7.8 APG).
Similarly, Leonard (25.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.1 APG) has been excellent when available but has missed nearly 20 games. Antetokounmpo has logged nearly 200 more minutes than Leonard, and Embiid has outperformed him in major advanced metrics like Player Efficiency Rating, Win Shares and Real Plus Minus.
Center: Rudy Gobert
Gobert (14.3 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 2.8 BPG) would be a more natural fit at third-team center, but he gets a boost thanks to Embiid’s placement as a forward. The presumptive Defensive Player of the Year has guided the Utah Jazz to the league’s best record and point differential while captaining the third-ranked defense and leading the league in blocks and field goal percentage.
All-NBA third team
Guards: Jimmy Butler and James Harden
Butler (21.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 7.2 APG) is leading the Miami Heat on another patented late-season push. Although the five-time all-star missed most of January, the Heat is now 31-19 with Butler on the court and 6-12 without him.
This year’s forgotten man is Harden (25.2 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 10.9 APG), whose untimely hamstring injury has sidelined him for all but one game since April. Voters should resist relying too heavily on recency bias because his MVP-caliber play after a January blockbuster trade was the driving force behind the Brooklyn Nets’ rise in the East standings.
Forwards: Paul George and Jayson Tatum
A spotty postseason reputation has taken its toll, but George (23.5 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.2 APG) remains an elite all-around wing. While helping Leonard lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a second-ranked offense, George has posted career-highs in shooting efficiency, three-point percentage and assists.
Tatum (26.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 4.4 APG) has put together a career year despite a nasty early season battle with covid-19 that left him using an inhaler to deal with side effects. In a welcome development, Boston’s two-time all-star forward has flashed takeover ability in clutch situations more often since the all-star break.
Center: Bam Adebayo
One of the breakout stars from last year’s postseason, Adebayo (18.9 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.3 APG) will serve as an archetype for young big men coming into the NBA through the draft process. Skilled, versatile and competitive, he will join Butler in making the Heat a nightmare matchup for playoff opponents.
Honorable Mention
Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle, Zion Williamson