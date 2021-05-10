Something of a reverse situation occurred in 2019, when Maximum Security appeared to win the race but was quickly disqualified for interference, turning second-place Country House into the winner in a race that did not become official until stewards conferred and made their ruling. Maximum Security’s owner filed an appeal, which gave some of the horse’s bettors hope they could cash their tickets if the interference ruling was overturned. Instead, the stewards’ decision was soon upheld, but not before an expert on horse-racing regulations told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the bettors were already out of luck.