Medina Spirit, under the guidance of renowned trainer Bob Baffert, held off Mandaloun and other challengers to get a tight win this month in American horse racing’s most-watched event. However, Sunday produced a bombshell in the form of Baffert’s acknowledgment his horse tested positive for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal to use in training but must be under a certain level by race day. Medina Spirit exceeded that threshold, said Baffert, who denied that his operation had administered betamethasone to the horse at all.
Churchill Downs Inc., a wagering and gaming company that owns the track where the Derby is staged, subsequently said Baffert would be immediately suspended from its facility while further testing was conducted.
“To be clear,” the company added, “if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”
Asked Sunday about the possibility Mandaloun bettors might thus profit from their wagers, an official with Churchill Downs pointed to this passage from Kentucky Horse Racing Commission regulations: “Payment of valid pari-mutuel tickets shall be made on the basis of the order of finish as declared ‘official’ by the stewards or judges. A subsequent change in the order of finish or award of purse money that may result from a subsequent ruling by the stewards, judges, or commission shall not affect the pari-mutuel payout.”
Disqualifying Medina Spirit — whose backers can still cash tickets, if they have not done so already — and installing Mandaloun as the Derby winner would qualify as a “subsequent change” that would not affect the pari-mutuel payout.
Something of a reverse situation occurred in 2019, when Maximum Security appeared to win the race but was quickly disqualified for interference, turning second-place Country House into the winner in a race that did not become official until stewards conferred and made their ruling. Maximum Security’s owner filed an appeal, which gave some of the horse’s bettors hope they could cash their tickets if the interference ruling was overturned. Instead, the stewards’ decision was soon upheld, but not before an expert on horse-racing regulations told the Louisville Courier-Journal that the bettors were already out of luck.
“Those tickets will never be good,” Bob Heleringer, author of “Equine Regulatory Law,” told the newspaper at the time. He described the finality of betting results once a race becomes official as “one of the most irrevocable standards in racing.”
To Michael Beychok, though, it’s time for a change, one that might help keep bettors from taking their action away from horse racing and toward myriad other gambling options.
“I’m cheated out of the money that I bet,” he said when reached by phone Sunday, “and I want to get what I’m owed, what I should have gotten if the game was on the up-and-up.”
A Louisiana-based political consultant for Democratic campaigns across the country, Beychok is also a prominent name in the wagering world. In 2012, he won an Eclipse Award worth $1 million as the Daily Racing Form/National Thoroughbred Racing Association Handicapper of the Year, after he came out on top of a lengthy competition he likened to the World Series of Poker.
In 2021, Beychok bet heavily on Mandaloun, and he won nothing.
Claiming that the pari-mutuel rules cost him somewhere around $50,000 on the race, he said he was soliciting feedback from numerous bettors who were similarly uncompensated for their Mandaloun wagers. After speaking with a couple of lawyers, Beychok said, a class-action lawsuit against Churchill Downs was very much in consideration.
Noting that Churchill Downs also runs casinos, Beychok said he would have much more confidence in one of the company’s blackjack games than its signature event.
“I want the same assurances when I bet my money with them at the racetrack — that the game is going to be on the up-and-up,” he said. “And it’s not. It’s absolutely not on the up-and-up all the time, and that’s what’s frustrating.”
A major part of the frustration Beychok has felt for years is his sense that the horse racing industry isn’t doing nearly enough to regulate itself, in particular with regard to trainers such as Baffert, who he said has received only “a slap on the wrist” thus far for his alleged violations.
Arguably the foremost American horse trainer of the millennium, Baffert won a record seventh Kentucky Derby, at least for the time being, with Medina Spirit, and he has also won the other two Triple Crown races a combined 10 times. However, Baffert has also had several horses fail drug tests over the past year, and his late-blooming 2018 Triple Crown winner, Justify, reportedly did the same shortly before embarking on that campaign.
Ray Paulick, who runs a website that covers the sport, asserted that Baffert’s reputation had “already been tarnished” even before the as-yet unresolved Medina Spirit situation. He likened questions about the trainer’s extraordinary success — including two Triple Crown winners in a four-year span after none in the preceding 35 years — to the general skepticism about Lance Armstrong’s seven straight Tour de France triumphs or Barry Bonds’s 73-home run season.
“People look at that and they say: ‘That’s really unusual. How does this happen?’ ” Paulick said in a phone interview Sunday. Of the current controversy over Baffert’s Medina Spirit, he added, “This is not a good look for the sport, and I think some people will get turned off by it.”
As for those who wagered on Mandaloun, Paulick agreed “it would be against the rules” to pay them out, but he also noted things have changed dramatically from the era when bets on horse races were mostly made at the tracks.
“Nowadays, especially with the pandemic, probably 90 percent of bets that are made on races are done digitally,” he said, “through an account that has your information — who you are, where you live, all that stuff.”
Whereas a track issuing paper tickets previously had no means of knowing who had wagered on which horses, and for how much, now a corporation such as Churchill Downs can access that information for bets placed online. It theoretically could shift those electronic payouts from Medina Spirit bettors to Mandaloun backers, although not without regulatory change, and almost certainly not without a huge amount of pushback from those who won money.
There is, however, a degree of legal precedent for the kind of response Beychok and others are considering. Paulick pointed to a $20,000 settlement last year after a harness-racing bettor filed suit, alleging he was cheated out of more than $30,000 in 2016 when a winning horse at a New Jersey track was revealed to have tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.
That bettor, who made his wagers online while based in Illinois, was assisted in his lawsuit by the animal-advocacy group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. A senior vice president of PETA, Kathy Guillermo, said Sunday via email that lawyers for the organization are “taking an extremely close look at many possibilities” involving this year’s Kentucky Derby, including “whether bettors have again been swindled.”
Of the decorated trainer embroiled in the situation, Guillermo wrote, “The time has long passed for regulators to stop protecting Bob Baffert with minimal fines and finally kick him out of racing.”
“Thirty verified drug violations over his career,” she said of Baffert, “with five in just the last six months, point to a pattern of cheating that should never have been tolerated these long years. He will undoubtedly come up with yet another implausible excuse, but this time, the regulators need to get a backbone, protect the horses from systematic abuse, and ban him permanently from racing.”
Baffert said Sunday that he was “just totally shocked” by Medina Spirit’s positive test for betamethasone.
“We didn’t have anything to do with this,” he declared. “I don’t know how it got in his system, if it was in his system, or a mistake. But we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”
Baffert added that he was “worried about our sport,” which he said had “taken a lot of hits.”
To Beychok, the horse-racing industry could regain a lot of public confidence by moving to national standards rather than a state-by-state patchwork of regulations and by bringing in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to independently oversee all of its drug testing.
He wasn’t sure how successful a potential lawsuit might be, but he described it as “the right thing to do to bring attention to the fact that there’s an injustice here.” Horse racing officials need to run a “cleaner” operation, the political consultant said, or “no one’s going to bet on it anymore.”
“I’m not a lawyer,” Beychok said. “I am an expert on public relations, however, and I would think that this is beyond a legal argument, winning or losing.
“This is about presenting to the public a face that you are offering a fair and equal game of chance.”