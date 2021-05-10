The top five horses in a Kentucky Derby undergo testing, said Darren Rogers of Churchill Downs — and the stewards can call for a test of another in certain situations, such as with a lagging favorite. The horses go to a testing barn where three tubes of blood and two of urine are drawn, all within a detailed “chain of custody” that includes official security, before a courier takes two of the blood samples and one of the urine to the airport for delivery to one of the eight accredited laboratories. The remaining two samples, one of blood and one of urine, remain in locked freezers and refrigerators, in case of the need for a split-sample round.