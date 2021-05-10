That was all Monday, when the gritty colt Medina Spirit and fellow Baffert trainee and Preakness hopeful Concert Tour rode the Maryland-bound van. The 68-year-old Hall of Fame trainer went on Fox News, stayed hellbent on his plan to seek a record eighth Preakness win and a record 18th Triple Crown win, and wound up drawing mass mocking online for citing “cancel culture” as a factor in the suspension he got Sunday from Churchill Downs in Louisville. He told the Associated Press of his plan to skip the race and leave the on-site work at Pimlico Race Course to assistant Jimmy Barnes. And his lawyer, W. Craig Robertson, told Matt Hegarty of the Daily Racing Form he would seek a temporary restraining order if Maryland racing officials opt to nix Medina Spirit’s participation.
“We don’t even have an official positive yet,” Robertson told Hegarty.
That point already had gained agreement from Mary Scollay, the executive director of the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium in Lexington, Ky., who spoke about the testing process in general when she said Sunday, “At this point, this information (a first-stage positive test), per regulation, does not constitute a violation.”
That’s because the testing of a second sample remains for the blood and urine of Medina Spirit, the gritty 12-1 shot who fended off three chargers to cross the wire first by half a length on May 1, then had the presence of betamethasone confirmed six days later after intricate laboratory testing. Baffert took the unusual step of publicizing this result to try to outflank the gathering din of whispers, saying Sunday, “Matter of fact, Medina Spirit has never been treated with betamethasone.” That enabled the two-pronged reality that Medina Spirit could ride in the Preakness-bound van while the Maryland Jockey Club and Maryland Racing Commission could weigh options for the prickly Preakness situation around Medina Spirit.
The Preakness draw, originally scheduled for Monday, got rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday as rumination continued.
This whirlwind centers upon an anti-inflammatory drug rated Class C on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission list, and upon a two-stage laboratory process that still could require another “10 days to a month, sometimes longer, depending on the substance,” Scollay said. She said sometimes labs can expedite testing for the biggest races. The primary testing already conducted on Medina Spirit came back more rapidly than usual.
Now comes the second stage, the split-sample test of a second set of vials of the same blood and urine from the horse, of which Scollay said, “If it refutes the finding, then everything is dismissed at that point. If split-sample analysis confirms the finding, then the stewards confirm that a violation has occurred.”
More than 660 drugs appear in four classes, Class A through Class D, on the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s list of banned or regulated medications. Class A, the class the commission rates as having “the highest potential to influence performance in the equine athlete,” includes cocaine, lithium and all manner of pharmaceutical words, 23 of them starting with “meth.”
Betamethasone, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1961, sits among 97 drugs in Class C, tucked on the list between benoxinate and bethancehol. Those drugs have “a lesser potential to influence performance in the equine athlete,” but the presence of betamethasone, which can ameliorate joint pain, is prohibited in Kentucky within 14 days of a race because it could imperil a horse by masking potentially damaging soreness or ailments.
Unlike the first set of testing, which occurred at one of the eight accredited laboratories, this time in Colorado, and which looks for all manner of possible drugs, the second focuses only on the particular drug found in the first, in this case the betamethasone, Scollay said. She outlined a fastidious process that remains underway.
The top five horses in a Kentucky Derby undergo testing, said Darren Rogers of Churchill Downs — and the stewards can call for a test of another in certain situations, such as with a lagging favorite. The horses go to a testing barn where three tubes of blood and two of urine are drawn, all within a detailed “chain of custody” that includes official security, before a courier takes two of the blood samples and one of the urine to the airport for delivery to one of the eight accredited laboratories. The remaining two samples, one of blood and one of urine, remain in locked freezers and refrigerators, in case of the need for a split-sample round.
The samples go out as numbers and get logged in as numbers, Scollay said, “against anybody being able to identify the horse.” As the Racing Testing and Medication Commission decrees in its Best Practice document, “Under no circumstances, at any time during the analytical process, should the laboratory know, or be able to determine, the identity of the horse or trainer associated with a specific sample.”
This first round itself entails two screenings of all the samples. The first screening usually requires 48 to 72 hours, Scollay said, and if it shows nothing, the lab can conclude its report. “If one or more of the samples are identified as suspicious,” she said, “those individual samples are then subjected to confirmation analysis” — a longer process — “which means a targeted analysis of the drug which is suspected.”
If a positive result is confirmed then, as has occurred with Medina Spirit, multiple notifications go out to various racing officials, including stewards and racing veterinarians. Commission members then go to the barn of the involved trainer, as appears to have happened Saturday with Baffert’s barn, inspect the barn and begin an investigation.
“Stewards contact the equine medicine director and say, ‘Please solicit the labs,’” Scollay said, to learn which can conduct the split-sample testing. It will be one from among the seven that did not conduct the primary testing. The laboratories reply based on availability set against their other contractual obligations, and the trainer can choose one from a list of the willing.
“There are all sorts of fail-safes built into the system to avoid falsely accusing somebody of something,” Scollay said, as the sport began the wait for the second result and Medina Spirit headed for Pimlico.