Shallcross was in his second year with the Baysox and first as the general manager in 2004, the last time Brood X — one of the largest of the periodical cicada broods in the United States — tunneled up from the soil where they had been living off sap from tree roots to find a mate and take in some minor league baseball on the side. With trees surrounding much of the 27-year-old ballpark, the cicadas made their presence felt — and heard — that spring in Bowie.
“The noise was deafening,” Shallcross recalled. “I don’t think that affected our operations much, but so many died on our roof and got washed into our gutters that they clogged the gutters and drains. It was a terrible pain in the butt to clean.”
The cicadas made their way into the stadium’s seating area as well.
“We were at a Baysox game on Sunday, and there were so many we could catch them in the air and pass them around,” an Annapolis resident commented on the Cicada Mania blog on May 27, 2004. “And they feel really neat when you hold them, sort of like little prickles.”
Bowie outfielder Val Majewski went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBI that day to help the Baysox complete a three-game sweep of the Erie SeaWolves. Majewski was called up to the big leagues in August and appeared in nine games with the Orioles before suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder. As Brood X cicadas know better than most, life, at least above ground, comes at you fast. Majewski never made it back to the majors.
About 80 miles southwest of Bowie, the Fredericksburg Nationals will play their first game in their new home on Tuesday, after the coronavirus pandemic canceled what was supposed to be their inaugural season. The 24-acre parcel of land where the ballpark now sits was mostly trees until construction began in July 2019, and the area beyond the outfield remains wooded and undeveloped.
“That could be a pretty likely site” for cicadas to emerge, said Eric Day, manager of the Insect ID Lab in the Department of Entomology at Virginia Tech. “If you get a good warm day, they’re going to be chorusing out there and singing. The males will be trying to get to the females and they’ll all be flying around. … If an outfielder misses a flyball, it could be blamed on cicadas.”
Fredericksburg Nationals groundskeeper Jake Mays doesn’t expect the cicadas to affect his job much, but he wouldn’t be surprised to find cicada carcasses in the outfield.
“You’re definitely going to hear 'em, but hopefully it’s not too bad,” said Mays, a 24-year-old Fredericksburg native who graduated from Virginia Tech in 2019 and had internships with the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals and Seattle Seahawks. “Hopefully we don’t come out one day and they’re everywhere. We’re not going to leave them out there. We’ll try to get them up as they do fall.”
The Fredericksburg ballpark features a synthetic turf field, but cicada removal proves trickier on natural grass surfaces like the one in Bowie. Shallcross said the insects’ crunchy exoskeletons got stuck in the grounds crew’s mower reels on multiple occasions in 2004. The Baysox are more prepared for the deluge this time around.
“Back then, when they all clogged the drains, we didn’t have a [plumber’s] snake,” Shallcross said. “Because of the cicadas, we bought the snake, and we still have that snake. Our groundskeeper is from the Midwest, so this will be all new to him. He doesn’t know what’s coming.”
Construction and new development kills trees, interrupting the cicadas’ cycle, which makes it unlikely the harmless insects will be found in any large quantity at Nationals Park or Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards over the next few weeks. That said, a Washington Post reader shared this Brood X story from two cycles ago: “Back in the summer of 1987, I was at an Orioles game in the upper deck at Memorial Stadium. The cicadas were out in full force that night, flying all around. This guy was pulling them out of the air and eating them, and people were giving him dollar bills for every one he ate. He pocketed quite a few dollars that night.”
A cicada concession stand, or perhaps a cicada-eating contest, would seem a perfect fit for a minor league ballpark, no?
“Oh, we would entertain the idea,” Shallcross said. “Whether anyone in their right mind would partake is the other question.”
