Construction and new development kills trees, interrupting the cicadas’ cycle, which makes it unlikely the harmless insects will be found in any large quantity at Nationals Park or Baltimore’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards over the next few weeks. That said, a Washington Post reader shared this Brood X story from two cycles ago: “Back in the summer of 1987, I was at an Orioles game in the upper deck at Memorial Stadium. The cicadas were out in full force that night, flying all around. This guy was pulling them out of the air and eating them, and people were giving him dollar bills for every one he ate. He pocketed quite a few dollars that night.”