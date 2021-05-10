Time erases such intimacy. It’s neither good nor bad — just inevitable. The challenge is to adjust. Otherwise, what happens is the kind of tiring generational disrespect, ambivalence and jockeying that we are currently experiencing.
It’s fun, then tiresome, then nauseating, having to measure and argue constantly the historical significance of the clear greatness in front of you and having to scrutinize the clear greatness of the past in a fashion that is fiercely protective or provocatively dismissive. In its 75th season, the NBA has grown to a point that the mythical Greatest of All Time title shouldn’t hold so much power and every all-time ranking shouldn’t inspire the rage of a trolling Twitter bot.
Most seem to know this, but they can’t help themselves. So it becomes a contentious thing when Julius Erving, 71, accentuates his long memory in making a top-10 list that was taken as an inexcusable LeBron James snub rather than a celebration of some extraordinary past players whose careers Dr. J wishes to preserve. And it’s assumed that Gary Payton is back to his trash-talking ways when he says of the incandescent Stephen Curry — a guard who plays with the utmost freedom and transcends positional norms — “To me, he’s not a point guard.”
And Washington Wizards Coach Scott Brooks, who is always highly supportive of his stars, sets the whole argumentative basketball world on fire with his declaration that Russell Westbrook is “going to go down as probably the second-best” point guard in history, behind only Magic Johnson.
Congratulations to Brooks on his unifying abilities. He brought together dissenters of all ages and generations with that one.
His motivation wasn’t to throw flames. Brooks just wanted to say something to pierce through the noisy, years-old criticism of Westbrook, whose all-out style is atypical — and legendary. It’s time to recognize Westbrook, who just tied Oscar Robertson’s career triple-double record, in the way that history will. He’s an original. He’s not perfect, but he’s a star with accomplishments that will age well and has an undervalued influence on the position that will enhance his legend. Brooks was attempting to emphasize that, but his take is proof that the most measured coaches have to go overboard to make a point in this environment.
Everybody needs to chill, y’all.
Of course, we’re always going to argue about sports. The pondering of “Who’s better?” is essential to the conversation, and it can be an enjoyable way to pass time and strain vocal cords. However, to stop shouting at brick walls, it must be acknowledged that the league’s aging and evolution make the degree of difficulty higher for the most popular basketball debates, and it’s not going lower, no matter how much people tug at it.
I remember the unveiling of the NBA’s 50 greatest players during its 50th-anniversary season in 1996. Forty-nine of those players were still alive; Pete Maravich, who died in 1988 at 40, was the only one the sport had lost. Forty-seven of those players were introduced during the 1997 All-Star Game; Jerry West and Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t make it because of medical issues. It was a fascinating celebration, seeing them in special leather jackets representing their team colors, noticing how moved they were to be in one another’s presence.
If you added 25 players to represent the past quarter-century and did a 75 greatest ceremony now, another dozen of those 50 greatest would be posthumous honorees, and Kobe Bryant would be absent from the new additions. Bill Russell is 87. Robertson is 82. Larry Bird and Johnson are in their early 60s, and Michael Jordan is two years from joining them.
At 43, I’m old enough to respect, if not know personally, the entire history of the NBA. But the league is 32 years older than me. And some of my younger friends consider me an old head. When my sons actually listen to me when I tell them about James Naismith, they probably will think I was the janitor who brought him peach baskets.
The game’s memory is too long for so many lives now. Many of the folks who hated Dr. J’s list haven’t seen old videos of him playing, let alone the older ballers who mesmerized him. The legends are ancient to them, but that doesn’t automatically make them haters. The NBA has had many phases of life. It’s better to give each phase the space to breathe on its own, to appreciate the massive library of styles, to resist condensing an impressive body of work to center Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jordan, James or whomever as the prevailing standard for NBA stardom.
As with Major League Baseball, which is twice as old, generations can live within themselves, and that allows an opportunity to marvel. Excessive comparison hinders it. It also works against the sport when people go too far in assigning superiority to particular periods. Let them all be different but attached. The game is better for all of the contributions, even the rocky moments.
There is potential for the NBA to acquire more of a mystical appeal if greats are allowed to exist within their time. Eras in baseball are a little easier to compare because of its statistical obsession and resistance to change, and the sport is allowed to sprawl out over its more than 150 years. The GOAT debates are way more layered because they have to be. And as much of a purist game as it is, few people are looking at Mike Trout or Fernando Tatis Jr. and immediately deciphering their worth in the context of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays. The volume is too great. Comparison is more selective and, in general, more reasonable.
As an arduous 75th NBA season trudges toward the playoffs, recognize the entire journey. Bring it all to life. Because of the coronavirus and cramming two seasons back-to-back, this regular season hasn’t been all that uplifting. So the game’s past, which will be highlighted as a spectacular Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class is inducted this weekend, must serve as the surrogate inspiration.
In a season still lacking a signature, emotional moment, history is the main event. The present needs it badly. For a change, that’s a healthy partnership.