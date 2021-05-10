There is potential for the NBA to acquire more of a mystical appeal if greats are allowed to exist within their time. Eras in baseball are a little easier to compare because of its statistical obsession and resistance to change, and the sport is allowed to sprawl out over its more than 150 years. The GOAT debates are way more layered because they have to be. And as much of a purist game as it is, few people are looking at Mike Trout or Fernando Tatis Jr. and immediately deciphering their worth in the context of Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Willie Mays. The volume is too great. Comparison is more selective and, in general, more reasonable.