The Independent School League limits teams to two games per weekend against the same opponent, and all opponents must be from within the conference. All ISL athletes and coaches undergo coronavirus testing each week.
Due to a combination of the compressed spring season, cancellations and scheduling limitations, Potomac has just seven games on its calendar.
The whole situation can be summed up in one word, Urban said: “Frustrating.” Still, at each practice and game, she strides to the mound with her chin up, aware of her teammates’ eyes on her and determined to set the tone.
“When I was a freshman and sophomore, I would look to the seniors, so knowing other girls are looking up to me, I take that seriously,” Urban said.
The Lehigh commit tries to apply lessons she learned in the fall with her nationally ranked travel team.
“There were a lot of games where I was in uncomfortable situations and I had to push through them, even if that didn’t mean striking everyone out,” Urban said. “That could mean just getting a groundout, or even if you give up a hit just not sulking.”
That attitude pushed her through tough situations off the softball field as well. To help her adjust to remote learning in the fall, she spent time between virtual classes pitching to her father.
While she returned to campus for the spring semester, in-person attendance was staggered by grade level, meaning softball practices did not feature a full roster. So the team’s three seniors — Urban, catcher Anna Mathews and third baseman Charlotte Thompson — started text chains and organized themed dress days to promote team bonding.
“We have to keep everyone in the loop and in communication with each other,” Urban said. “Then at practice, we really try to be together in the moment. That’s something a lot of us are a lot more grateful for this year than we have been in the past.”
Their presence of mind in practice has translated well in the first half of their schedule. Urban tossed 10 strikeouts in a no-hitter against St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in the first game of the season, a 14-0 win in five innings. The Panthers have outscored opponents 47-0 and sit atop the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association coaches’ poll.
“Maria’s career has been the most successful four years in the history of Potomac softball,” Coach Wayne Loving said. “I’ve coached at Potomac for 21 years, and I’ve been the head coach for nine, and this is definitely the strongest team we’ve ever had.”
Last week brought the first opportunity for full-team practices, which created a happy buzz among players, even though rain postponed Friday’s game against Stone Ridge.
That game was rescheduled for Tuesday, then the Panthers will play Flint Hill on Friday and Saturday. After that, just one game remains: a May 28 matchup against Georgetown Visitation, though the team hopes to add games to its calendar with a VISAA tournament run.
Whatever the season brings, Loving knows Urban will keep the team on track — but for him, that has long been expected. He knew the pitcher had such fortitude since her freshman and sophomore years, when her steady hand and attitude guided the team to back-to-back ISL championship victories against rival Flint Hill.
“Late in both of those games, Maria came off the field after retiring Flint Hill and pulled the team together,” Loving said. “In both games, she gave everyone a pep talk: ‘We can win this.’ And when she says it, everyone believes her.”
