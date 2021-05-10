But Monday at State Farm Arena in front of a scattered crowd and at least a few supporters shouting encouragement, Russell Westbrook joined their ranks in the record books. The Washington Wizards’ point guard tallied the 182nd triple-double of his career to eclipse Robertson hallowed mark.
He reached the milestone with 8:33 remaining in the fourth quarter with a rebound off a missed jumper from Atlanta’s Danilo Gallinari, after which the sparse cheers turned into a full-throated chant and a round of applause from the entire arena., and it followed another landmark. Early in the first quarter, Westbrook, 32, joined Robertson, LeBron James and Gary Payton as one of four players in NBA history with at least 20,000 points and 8,000 assists.
“No, I didn’t think he would get it this year, but I knew he was going to get it and he’s going to pass it for — I don’t know what he’s going to end up with, it really depends how long he wants to play,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said after Westbrook tied Robertson’s mark on Saturday. “... Breaking Oscar’s record is unbelievable. There are certain players in the league’s history that you just, they’re just on a pedestal. You don’t think that they’re even real, until you meet them you just think they’re some mythical character.”
Westbrook’s historic achievement comes in an age in which triple-doubles are more common than ever — thanks, in part, to officials affording players more freedom of movement and a lightning-fast pace of play compared to past years. According to the Associated Press, the rate of triple-doubles is up 47 percent over last season and 700 percent compared to the rate at which they occurred just nine years ago.
Yet Westbrook stands tallest — both as the player who helped usher in the modern triple-double movement and as a player who still churns out triple-doubles routinely, seemingly at will, even as they have become more frequent.
He leads the league with 35 triple-doubles this season. Leading MVP-candidate Nikola Jokic stands second with 15. Westbrook has 26 triple-doubles in Washington’s 35 games since the all-star break.
The heft of his triple-doubles are singular, as well. He notched the first 35 point, 20 assist triple-double in league history this season and has been on a tear since mid-March.
Magic Johnson sits third on the all-time triple-double list with 138, Jason Kidd is fourth 107 and LeBron James rounds out the top five with 99.