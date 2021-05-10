Tebow is switching positions from quarterback to tight end and will be given an opportunity to make the Jaguars’ season-opening roster at his new position. The NFL Network reported Monday that Tebow is expected to be signed to a one-year contract.
The Jaguars previously acknowledged that Tebow worked out for them as a tight end before the NFL draft.
Tebow turns 34 in August and last played in an NFL game with the New York Jets in 2012. He retired from baseball in February after spending five years in the New York Mets’ minor league system.
Meyer is making his debut as an NFL head coach and is attempting to rebuild the Jaguars around prized rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was selected with the top overall choice in the NFL draft last month.
Tebow, as a quarterback, spent the 2010 and 2011 seasons with the Denver Broncos. He led the Broncos to the AFC playoffs in the 2011 season. He was with the Jets in 2012 and also had stints with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles, without appearing in a regular season game for either team.
His throwing accuracy always was an issue, as he completed only 47.9 percent of his NFL passes. Yet in his 14 regular season starts for Denver, the Broncos went 8-6.
He won the Heisman Trophy at Florida in 2007.