One of the biggest question marks is the status of T.J. Oshie.
The 34-year-old winger was not at Monday’s practice after he left Saturday’s win in the second period with a lower-body injury. Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Oshie is still day-to-day. Oshie has 22 goals and 21 assists this season. He had a hat trick last week in his first game back after his father’s death.
Oshie not being available would be a massive loss for the Capitals’ foreseeable future. The Capitals were already without five regulars on Saturday: Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov.
Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson were all out with lower-body injuries. Kuznetsov and Samsonov are on the league’s covid-19 list.
Washington then lost Oshie midgame. The team also nearly lost Tom Wilson, after he left the game briefly after an accidental collision in the first period with Nicholas Aube-Kubel. He returned for the start of the second and had no restrictions at Monday’s practice.
Ovechkin, Backstrom, Carlson were also all back at Monday’s practice. Kuznetsov and Samsonov, who have been on the covid list since Tuesday, were still not. There is no timetable for their return. Goaltenders Vitek Vanecek, Craig Anderson and taxi squad goaltender Zach Fucale were all participating in Monday’s practice in Samsonov’s absence.
Laviolette remained optimistic in his thought that Ovechkin — and all other players on the ice Monday — will be ready for the playoffs.
“I hope so,” Laviolette said. “I’ve said that. I’m hoping that, again, we are going to assess how things came out today … I am hopeful that we will have players back, but again I can’t comment on certainty because those things are out of my control.”
Ovechkin and Backstrom were taking normal line rushes on Monday, while Carlson appeared to be skating as an extra defensive pair with prospect Martin Fehervary.
Ovechkin has missed seven of the team’s last eight games due to his lingering lower-body injury. He was hurt late in the Capitals’ 1-0 shootout win on April 22 against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum. It appeared that he hurt his groin or the inner thigh area of his right leg.
He has been ramping up his on-ice work and Monday had no restrictions on him at practice. Ovechkin tried to come back last Monday in the team’s 6-3 win over the Rangers, but skated only one shift before deciding he wasn’t comfortable.
Ovechkin has now missed 11 games this season; four earlier this season due to covid protocols.
Other Washington injuries that could have implications for the playoffs include the status of defenseman Michal Kempny, who is still on the long term-injured reserve. He was with the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., on a conditioning assignment. Kempny played in two games in his short stint.
On Saturday night, he left with an injury, after he collided with a member of the crew that cleans the ice during stops in the action. Laviolette said Kempny is back in Washington now and was getting looked at by the Capitals staff.
“There’s a lot of frustration just based on what he’s been through,” Laviolette said. “It’s just crazy.”
Alex Ovechkin, Nastya Ovechkina invest in NWSL’s Spirit
Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Nastya, were officially announced as new investors in the Washington Spirit, the National Women’s Soccer League club on Monday. The Spirit start their regular season on May 16 against the Orlando Pride.
Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana, won two Olympic gold medals playing basketball for Russia. His father, Mikhail, played soccer. Ovechkin, an avid soccer fan, has also attended D.C. United matches at Audi Field. He has not previously attended a Spirit game but said he wants to attend matches and practices in the foreseeable future.
Ovechkin said he recognizes the challenges women’s sports face, seeing it firsthand with his mother’s career: “I know how hard it is to get attention to that.”
Ovechkin and his wife became investors after Ovechkin’s business agent, David Abrutyn, reached out to the couple about the opportunity.
“We happy, we excited and it is very important for us to support women’s sport and especially here in D.C. because obviously I spend lots of time here and it is important,” Ovechkin said.
