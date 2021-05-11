Advocacy group the East Oakland Stadium Alliance asserted that a “win-win” for the city would be “a world-class sports facility in East Oakland and a world-class port in West Oakland.” Claiming that the Howard Terminal project represents a threat to union jobs related to the shipping industry and that East Oakland has far greater existing transportation options, the group said on Tuesday: “We want the A’s to stay in Oakland but not at the expense of thousands of blue-collar workers, or the health and safety of Oakland residents. While the Oakland A’s have claimed to be ‘Rooted in Oakland,’ after openly exploring moves to Fremont, Portland, San Jose, and Las Vegas over the past two decades, we now see that their roots in Oakland are shallow.”