“I guess you can’t joke anymore,” Bazemore said after Monday’s game when asked about Beal’s tweets. “But, man, whatever. I don’t know man, I feel like I’m a pretty lighthearted guy. I stay in my own lane. I don’t say things to ruffle feathers. But hey man, if you want to know where my loyalty is, it’s to [Curry]. Anybody out there chasing him, it’s going to be tough. But whatever. It kind of got out of hand. I didn’t check my phone all day until after the game, so, it’s kind of blowing up. I don’t get involved with that crap, man. I’m gonna go home, love my wife, watch some ‘Peaky Blinders’ and go to bed. I got work to do tomorrow.”