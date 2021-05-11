“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, though, that’s unreal,” Bazemore said of Curry. “And we got guys hurting hamstrings, trying to keep up, so …”
Bazemore paused for a couple seconds and smiled, as if waiting for his remark to register with reporters.
“Y’all gotta do some research on that,” the former Old Dominion standout said, though it wasn’t difficult to figure out Bazemore was referring to Beal, who stands second to Curry in points per game.
Beal responded Monday night on Twitter, minutes after congratulating teammate Russell Westbrook for breaking Oscar Robertson’s record for career triple-doubles in Washington’s loss to the Hawks.
“I don’t do the subliminal’s !!!!!!!” Beal, who missed Monday’s loss and has also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against Atlanta, tweeted at Bazemore.
“Lol should I let him live or really go off?” Beal then asked no one in particular before choosing the latter, because this is Twitter and YOLO.
“You don’t know me or s--- about me bruh!!!” Beal tweeted, again at-ing Bazemore, lest he be accused of being a hypocrite and doing the subliminals. “You don’t know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain’t for another man’s approval!!! You a straight LAME!!! But it don’t surprise me coming from you, thats what’s yo type do!! It’s funny you say that because ya mans admittedly checked by numbers before the game, but IM CHASING!!! Shut yo a — up!”
(Before his 49-performance on Saturday, Curry admitted to knowing that Beal had scored 50.)
“I stay in my lane!!” Beal continued.” “Focus on BRAD. Idc what another man doing in this league. I’m concerned about me and MY GUYS over here!! Keep that goofy s--- over there.”
Beal and Bazemore have had at least one previous confrontation, in Game 6 of the Wizards’ 2017 Eastern Conference first-round series against the Hawks, when Bazemore shoved Beal underneath the basket after a breakaway dunk. Beal took offense and bumped Bazemore after getting to his feet.
Beal’s tweets Monday landed during the Warriors’ game against the Jazz. Curry scored 36 points in Golden State’s 119-116 win and is averaging 31.9 points per game, just ahead of Beal, who is at 31.4.
“I guess you can’t joke anymore,” Bazemore said after Monday’s game when asked about Beal’s tweets. “But, man, whatever. I don’t know man, I feel like I’m a pretty lighthearted guy. I stay in my own lane. I don’t say things to ruffle feathers. But hey man, if you want to know where my loyalty is, it’s to [Curry]. Anybody out there chasing him, it’s going to be tough. But whatever. It kind of got out of hand. I didn’t check my phone all day until after the game, so, it’s kind of blowing up. I don’t get involved with that crap, man. I’m gonna go home, love my wife, watch some ‘Peaky Blinders’ and go to bed. I got work to do tomorrow.”
A reporter asked Bazemore if he might reach out to Beal and explain what he meant by his comment. Don’t count on it.
“I mean, there’s nothing really to explain,” Bazemore said. “I was laughing, jokingly, halfheartedly said it. It’s not like I said I hope he [got injured]. He’s already out. I ain’t wish anything bad on him. It was just a comment. It’s the kind of world we’re living in right now, little bit sensitive, little sore palm calling me out. Whatever, man. Roll with the punches, keep your head down, keep going. It’ll pass and probably tomorrow I’ll wake up and everything will be the same. I ain’t got time for all that Twitter trash.”
Not with “Peaky Blinders” episodes to watch.