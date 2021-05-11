“All I know is I woke up, six, seven days later,” Brennan said of the crash while appearing on a 2014 reality-television show that detailed his comeback attempt in the Arena Football League. “I badly broke my collarbone, and on the X-rays it was just like crack, crack, crack, crack, crack, crack all the way down my left side. I woke up and I was — and I still am — a different person. I suffered minor TBI — traumatic brain injury. I just have a small scar, you know, on my brain, but it’s in an area that makes you impulsive and emotional. I’ve had to learn how to control that.”