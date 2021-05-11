Hawaii’s football team paid tribute to Brennan on its official Facebook page:
Brennan played three years for the Warriors and in 2006 threw 58 touchdown passes, which has since been surpassed by only one FBS quarterback, and compiled a 186 rating, which at the time was the highest in FBS history. The next season, Brennan finished third in Heisman Trophy voting and helped lead Hawaii to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the Sugar Bowl, where the Warriors were defeated by Georgia.
Brennan is one of only five FBS quarterbacks to throw for at least 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the same season.
The Washington Football Team drafted Brennan in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft, and he performed well in the preseason that year. But Brennan never saw the field in an NFL regular season game; in 2009, he suffered hip and hamstring injuries that required surgery, and Brennan was out of the league after a brief stint on the Oakland Raiders’ practice squad in 2010.
In November 2010, Brennan was the passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend when they were involved in a head-on crash on a Hawaii highway. The incident left him with permanent injuries that sent his life spiraling.
“All I know is I woke up, six, seven days later,” Brennan said of the crash while appearing on a 2014 reality-television show that detailed his comeback attempt in the Arena Football League. “I badly broke my collarbone, and on the X-rays it was just like crack, crack, crack, crack, crack, crack all the way down my left side. I woke up and I was — and I still am — a different person. I suffered minor TBI — traumatic brain injury. I just have a small scar, you know, on my brain, but it’s in an area that makes you impulsive and emotional. I’ve had to learn how to control that.”
Brennan was arrested numerous times after the crash, including twice for driving under the influence. Last year, he was arrested in August for trespassing at a Hawaii hotel (the charge was dismissed) and in November for disorderly conduct for an incident involving his roommate (the case still was ongoing at the time of his death). In both instances, police said Brennan was heavily intoxicated.
Last month, Brennan recounted his life’s troubles in an Instagram post.
Brennan’s father told the Star-Advertiser that his son had been in the rehabilitation facility for five months.
“He was doing so well, the spark was back in his eyes, and he was healthy and doing great, and it happened,” Terry Brennan said.