It sounded like the right approach with a deep pool of high-leverage relievers. Yet a month into the season, and with the Nationals sitting at 13-17 going into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Martinez has resorted to funneling the entire game to one closer. That closer, for now, is Hand, who blew two leads Saturday and was ineffective (and all too wild) again on Sunday. Rainey has been inconsistent. Harris is still easing back from missing more than a month with right hand inflammation. But Hudson does remain a viable option if Martinez wants to deviate from having Hudson pitch the eighth and Hand pitch the ninth with a lead. It would just require a shift of Martinez’s approach.
Some teams — looking at you, Tampa Bay Rays — fire their best reliever in the sixth inning if the matchup is right. Others go with a healthy mix of convention and newer-age tactics. Saturday brought a full illustration of Martinez’s approach as a fourth-year manager.
The Nationals led, 2-1, heading into the eighth. They vowed to cap Max Scherzer at 110 pitches, and he retired Mike Ford with his 109th. There were two more outs to get in the inning. Martinez had the right-handed Hudson warming for Kyle Higashioka and Tyler Wade (who was soon lifted for pinch-hitter Miguel Andújar) at the bottom of the Yankees’ order. But the real trouble waited with DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge at the top of New York’s lineup, conceivably for whoever had the ninth.
This is when Martinez made the calculated decision to line up Hand, a lefty, for the three tough righties. Hand entered the game with a 0.00 ERA in 10 innings and 24 straight converted save opportunities. LeMahieu and Stanton, though, have hit lefties much better than righties throughout their careers. Judge’s splits are nearly even, though he’s had more success against lefties in 2021, a small sample. So while the textbook says to throw Hudson at them, Martinez stayed with Hand, his closer, for the three biggest matchups of the evening. LeMahieu, Stanton or Judge could tie the game with one swing.
That, and some other underlying factors, showed another tenet of Martinez’s bullpen approach: He’ll almost always lean into his players’ strengths before considering an opponent’s weaknesses.
“When you have a guy like Brad Hand, who’s had so much success as a closer, he’s your closer,” Martinez said Sunday, unpacking the decisions from Saturday’s defeat. “He knows how to get righties out, he knows how to get lefties out. His deception is really, really hard. You listen to hitters talk about, when he throws, how the ball just comes out and it’s on you fairly quickly, that’s what makes him tough.”
Here are the career splits for LeMahieu, Stanton and Judge against righties and lefties (adding Judge’s for 2021 to show relevant data):
LeMahieu
Against righties (3,507 total plate appearances): .297 batting average/.349 on-base percentage/.411 slugging percentage
Against lefties (1,310): .325/.381/.477
Stanton
Against righties (3,928): .261/.349/.524
Against lefties (1,195): .294/.389/.622
Judge
Against righties in career (1,462): .270/.373/.552
Against lefties in career (498): .270/.430/.553
Against righties in 2021 (96): .214/.313/.405
Against lefties in 2021 (32): .346/.469/.692
And now here are Hudson’s and Hand’s career splits against right- and left-handed hitters. They were once starters at the major league level. The numbers below are only from relief appearances:
Hand
Against righties (1,099 plate appearances): .231/.311/.367
Against lefties (531): .159/.244/.260
Hudson
Against righties (820): .243/.322/.394
Against lefties (648): .218/.307/.375
So in a vacuum, each Yankees hitter would prefer to face a lefty. But from a macro view, Hand has slightly better numbers against righties than Hudson. On top of that, LeMahieu, Stanton and Judge have had varying degrees of success with Hudson. Martinez also felt that Hand’s sinker-slider combo was a better fit for the situation, especially since he wanted to keep Stanton or Judge from slapping a homer to the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium. Sinkers are meant to keep the ball on the ground. Hudson typically relies on high fastballs that, when hit, shoot into the air.
And while he’s fared well with lefties, Stanton has hit far more career homers off right-handed pitchers: 236 to 85. The result, of course, was that Hudson retired his only two batters and Hand lapsed in the ninth. Hand walked LeMahieu, Stanton ripped a grounder to third, then Judge and Gleyber Torres (another righty) singled knotted the score. Then Hand’s command was shaky for the start of the 10th inning and his next outing Sunday, when he faced Judge, LeMahieu and Stanton — and allowed a walk-off hit to Stanton — while Hudson never appeared.
Hudson, as it stands, has a 0.828 WHIP — walks and hits per innings pitched — in 10 appearances this season. He has allowed two earned runs on a pair of solo homers, walked four and struck out 11. Hand is coming off back-to-back duds and, given his track record, and the reasons the Nationals inked him in the first place, will likely get the next save opportunity. That’s how Martinez operates, both with his trust and on a strategic level. He has certainly made that clear.