It sounded like the right approach with a deep pool of high-leverage relievers. Yet a month into the season, and with the Nationals sitting at 13-17 going into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Martinez has resorted to funneling the entire game to one closer. That closer, for now, is Hand, who blew two leads Saturday and was ineffective (and all too wild) again on Sunday. Rainey has been inconsistent. Harris is still easing back from missing more than a month with right hand inflammation. But Hudson does remain a viable option if Martinez wants to deviate from having Hudson pitch the eighth and Hand pitch the ninth with a lead. It would just require a shift of Martinez’s approach.