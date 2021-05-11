“I try super hard not to make it about me and what I went through,” he said. “I really try to make it about them, and listen to them, talk to them if they want to talk, or really just hang out. I’ve seen a lot of kids go through things similar to what I went through, just the inconsistencies with housing and moving and going to live with this family member or that family member. The ones that really kind of hit home are some of the younger kids who are like 8 years old with anger issues and not really understood.”