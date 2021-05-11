Zimmermann’s best season was 2014, when he earned his second all-star nod and posted a career-low 2.66 ERA to help the Nationals capture the NL East title. In the regular season finale, he threw the first no-hitter in team history, a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park capped by Steven Souza Jr.’s full-extension catch on a Christian Yelich line drive.
“Even when I first got called up, I thought there was no way this would ever happen,” Zimmermann, who figured his 104th pitch to Yelich was a “no-doubt double” destined for the gap, said after the game. “My career numbers are something like one hit per inning, so I figure if I can make it out of the first, the hit’s coming in the second. But today was one of those special days.”
Souza later revealed that Zimmermann gave him a Best Buy gift card as a token of his thanks for his game-ending grab, which clinched the first no-hitter by a Washington major leaguer since Bobby Burke in 1931.
“I cannot disclose the amount,” Souza said. “He gave a gift certificate to help me out for my house. It was very thoughtful.”
Six days after his historic no-hitter, Zimmermann started Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the San Francisco Giants, and was almost as dominant. He was within one out of completing a three-hit shutout to even the series when he walked Joe Panik on his 100th pitch to end a streak of 20 consecutive batters retired. With Washington leading 1-0, Nationals Manager Matt Williams emerged from the dugout and pulled Zimmermann for closer Drew Storen, who allowed two hits to blow the save. The Giants went on to win, 2-1, in 18 innings.
“I knew I was on a short leash,” Zimmermann said after the 6-hour, 23-minute marathon. “I would have liked to stay out there, yes. But I’m not going to disagree with anything Skip does.”
“Any time you make a decision on something and it doesn’t work, you kick yourself,” Williams, who was widely criticized for the move, told reporters the next day in San Francisco. “I kicked myself all night. That’s human nature.”
Washington lost the series in four games. Zimmermann turned down a five-year, $105 million extension offer from the Nationals that winter. After starting 33 games in 2015, Max Scherzer’s first year in D.C., he signed a five-year, $110 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.
“Although I may no longer wear the curly W on my head or on my chest, Nationals fans will always be in my heart,” Zimmermann wrote in a message to fans after his final start in a Nationals uniform. “Thank you again for everything!”
Zimmermann, who went 70-50 with a 3.32 ERA and 1.159 WHIP in seven seasons with the Nationals, returned to Nationals Park to face his former team for the first time the following May. The reunion was overshadowed by Scherzer matching the MLB record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 20.
After going 5-0 with a 0.55 ERA in his first five starts with Detroit, Zimmermann battled injuries and inconsistency over the next five years. He signed a minor league contract with the Brewers in February and, after failing to make the major league roster out of spring training, had decided to retire when the Brewers called him up from the team’s alternate training site on April 29. Zimmermann appeared in two games for Milwaukee, allowing five runs in 5⅔ innings of relief.
“I have had the joy of playing the game that I love for the past 15 years,” Zimmermann said in a statement. “I will forever be thankful to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers for allowing me to live out this dream. It has been particularly special to be able to end it all playing for my hometown team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and family members who have been by my side throughout this incredible journey. I will miss the game greatly, but I’m ready for the new phase of my life.”
Read more on the Nationals: