The New York Post reported ESPN made an offer to Mayne that amounted to a pay cut. A person familiar with the situation told The Washington Post that Mayne turned down a multiyear offer of unspecified terms.
Mayne began to work for ESPN as a freelancer in 1990, and he became a full-time employee in 1994. He has remained with the network since, carving out a distinctive voice by using pithy, understated wit to contrast with the upbeat, catchphrase-heavy approach favored by most “SportsCenter” anchors.
Berman, whose stentorian delivery earned him the nickname “Boomer,” epitomized that energetic approach in many ways while hosting “SportsCenter,” “NFL Countdown” and “NFL PrimeTime” for several decades. Hired just a month after ESPN hit the airwaves in 1979, Berman became arguably the network’s most iconic personality while garnering a number of awards for his work, including 2010 honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In an announcement that appeared intended to coincide with Berman’s 66th birthday, ESPN said he will continue to host “NFL PrimeTime” on its ESPN Plus platform, as he has done since 2019, and on the primary channel after the conference title games and the Super Bowl. He is also set to provide commentary in appearances on “SportsCenter” and other ESPN shows.
“Quite simply, Chris Berman has personified ESPN’s success for more than four decades,” ESPN executive vice president Norby Williamson said in a statement. “Fans respond to his authentic love of sports, his ability to savor and capture the big moments, and his on-air style that reminds us how live games can truly be equal parts essential and fun. We are delighted Boomer’s magical ride at ESPN will continue for years to come.”
A spokesman for ESPN said the network did not have immediate comment on Mayne’s announcement but confirmed that the former “Mayne Street” star would be leaving later this month.
His tweet elicited appreciative replies from a number of ESPN hosts, reporters and analysts, including Adam Schefter, Rachel Nichols, Adrian Wojnarowski, Tony Reali, Ramona Shelburne, Elle Duncan, Kendrick Perkins, Field Yates, Dan Orlovsky, Chris McKendry, Michele Steele, Dave McMenamin, Marc Spears, Ariel Helwani, Bill Barnwell and Mike Clay.
“A legendary run, Kenny,” Schefter tweeted. “Much respect for all you did and all you built. More greatness ahead.”
Some other reactions online suggested that more than a few ESPN viewers might have preferred that the network keep Mayne and part ways with Berman. Over the course of a 31-year run as the face of ESPN’s NFL coverage that ended in 2017, Berman became an increasingly polarizing figure, with critics complaining that his act had worn thin.
Of his new contract extension, Berman said to the Associated Press that he and ESPN had been “working on it for a while” and that his birthday was “the perfect time to do it.”
“I’m honored that what I do still works,” he said.
Mayne’s body of work at ESPN included hosting shows focused on auto and horse racing, as well as being featured in more offbeat fare such as “Kenny Mayne’s Wider World of Sports” and “2 Minute Drill,” a sports-trivia game show. He once said that during the several years he freelanced for the network, he “only pursued one full-time television job. ESPN.”
“I had the ESPN 800-number and called all the time with story ideas,” he added. “I guess they finally decided it was less expensive to hire me than to keep paying for my phone calls.”
“I feel like there’s room for one more,” Mayne wrote.
