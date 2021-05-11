At Tuesday’s post-position draw at Pimlico Race Course, Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 position and was installed as the morning-line, 9-5 favorite to win the second leg of thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown.
Baffert revealed Sunday that Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid, touching off three days of chaos for the sport. After initially denying giving the horse the substance, Baffert acknowledged Tuesday morning Medina Spirit was being treated with an anti-fungal ointment containing the banned substance.
Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert pending testing of a split-sample, and is prepared to strip Medina Spirit of the Derby win should the second test also come back as positive. However, the process is expected to take several weeks.
This story is developing.