The report is inconclusive as it relates to legendary Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, who died in 2006 but has been accused in lawsuits of ignoring complaints about Anderson. One former football player told investigators he informed Schembechler in 1976 that Anderson had given him a rectal exam and fondled his testicles as part of a routine physical. Another former football player told investigators of a similar incident in 1982, in which Schembechler told the player he would look into his allegations.