The context? The strikeout stranded the bases loaded when the Nationals trailed by just a run. The strikeout was their best shot to claw back in an eventual 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. The strikeout dropped Bell’s on-base-plus-slugging percentage to .493 in 90 plate appearances, and it was immediately followed by the Phillies adding three insurance runs against reliever Kyle Finnegan.
And the strikeout, tough as it was, also came three batters after Ryan Zimmerman punched a two-out double to start the rally. Zimmerman, at that moment, had a .316 batting average, a .350 on-base percentage and a .579 slugging percentage in 60 plate appearances. Manager Dave Martinez double-switched Bell out to keep Zimmerman’s bat in the game.
It was only fuel to the calls for Zimmerman to take more of Bell’s time. Juan Soto was issued three walks with Bell behind him, including a four-pitch pass in the seventh, when it was clear that Alvarado was avoiding Soto to get to Bell. The Nationals (13-18) have lost three straight and six of their past seven.
Looking for a spark, or for anything other than what he has been seeing, Martinez tweaked his lineup for the series opener. He led off with Trea Turner and slid Soto in behind him. From there, he batted Bell third and Kyle Schwarber fourth. Josh Harrison dropped down to seventh, despite his strong start and good career numbers against Phillies right-hander Chase Anderson. The questionable part was moving Bell and Schwarber up when their production is so down.
They had flashed their potential with a double and a homer, respectively, in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 3-2 loss at the New York Yankees. But the sequence was a loud reminder of what has been missing. And by the first inning Tuesday, they were back to struggling in key spots.
Turner and Soto started the bottom of the first with singles off Anderson, who entered with a 5.54 ERA in 26 innings. Bell dug in looking to erase Bryce Harper’s solo homer in the top half. The blast, Harper’s seventh, came on an 0-1 cutter from Erick Fedde. Harper dispensed it to the facing of the second deck in right field. Then Bell, hitting in the middle of an order that Harper used to head, couldn’t get it done.
He began the at-bat by watching a cutter below the zone. The next two pitches, though, were an illustration of his and the Nationals’ issues at the plate. The first was a low-and-away, in-the-zone sinker that Bell fouled off. The second was another sinker, almost in the exact same location, that Bell watched for strike two. He battled to a full count before swinging through a cutter. Schwarber followed by going ahead 3-1 before he popped out down the right field line.
On Tuesday afternoon, Martinez was asked to explain why the offense has been so inconsistent. He pointed to not being aggressive enough early in counts and fouling off too many pitches that should have resulted in positive outcomes. It was all displayed in Bell’s first-inning matchup with Anderson. And after those singles by Turner and Soto, Anderson held the Nationals hitless until the sixth.
Before that half, Will Harris stranded the bases loaded by winning a 14-pitch fight with Jean Segura. Harris inherited a mess because Turner had a pair of defensive miscues behind reliever Sam Clay. The first was scored an error, the second a questionable base hit. But Clay recorded one out and handed a jam to Harris, who proceeded to strike out Andrew McCutchen and, despite Segura’s efforts, got him to line out to center on the 10th cutter of their meeting.
On the next pitch thrown, a middle-middle fastball from Anderson, Turner rocked a homer to left-center. Next Soto walked, ending Anderson’s outing at 85 pitches, and bended another rally toward Bell and Schwarber. Bell was retired on a sharp grounder to first, moving Soto to scoring position. He has had trouble elevating balls all season. Schwarber, then, worked an 11-pitch at-bat that finished with a chopped RBI single to center. The Nationals found a pulse.
But they flatlined in the seventh, once Bell whiffed on Alvarado’s sinker and the bases stayed juiced. Alvarado attacked and ultimately beat Bell with four triple-digit sinkers. The inning hadn’t been promising until Zimmerman pinch-hit. It led to Turner’s 14-pitch walk and a quick walk for Soto. Zimmerman’s double, on a 3-2 sinker from former Nationals reliever Brandon Kintzler, was his seventh extra-base hit of the year. Bell has the same number in 30 more plate appearances. The contrast was stark because it bookended a hollow push.
There was Zimmerman, a 36-year-old veteran, a guy the Nationals want to keep in a supporting role, revving an offense that needed his jolt. And there was Bell, still trying to figure it out.
