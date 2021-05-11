“We’re in D.C. — you can’t not see,” Atkins said. “It’s in our face every day. I’m going to practice seeing the Capitol in my rearview mirror. There’s always things that are reminding us of not only what we’ve had to deal with before, but what’s going on daily in these offices that are two miles from us. . . . When you come to play in D.C., straight off the bat, you understand what it means to be a part of the D.C. community because it’s just something that we talk about. . . . What are the things that we can do to actually give back to the D.C. community? When we talk about fighting for social justice issues, these aren’t just issues that we saw on the Internet. We live this stuff every day. And we know that the people around us, the people in our community are living it every day.”