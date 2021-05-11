After winning the El Camino Real Derby in February and coming in third in the Grade II Blue Grass Stakes in April, Rombauer earned enough points to compete in the Kentucky Derby, but his connections opted to point to this race instead. The California-based McCarthy deserves the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his race selections. He has often rewarded bettors when he ships his charges in for a race from another track or region, winning 31 of 118 races in this fashion and earning a 19-cent return on every $2 win wager bet.