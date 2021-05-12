The Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen and former Maryland star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, are one of six playoff teams on Washington’s schedule. Buffalo is also one of nine NFL cities Fitzpatrick has called home, and it’s where he first grew out his now legendary beard in 2009. “It really all started in Buffalo, when it was cold, I wanted to see if I could grow facial hair and lo and behold it just kept growing,’’ Fitzpatrick, who played four seasons for the Bills, said in 2019.