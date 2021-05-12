The team has promised competition at nearly every position in training camp, but Leno’s experience pins him as an early favorite to start, barring injury or another roster move. In his seven seasons with the Bears, he started 95 games (playoffs included) at left tackle. Of the linemen on Washington’s roster, only starting right tackle Morgan Moses has as many career starts.
A seventh-round pick out of Boise State in 2014, Leno, 29, had played every game for the Bears over the past six seasons, starting all but three of them at left tackle.
Since Trent Williams held out in 2019 and was later traded to San Francisco, Washington has yet to find a long-term starter at the position and last season cycled among three different players. Geron Christian Sr. started the first six games, Cornelius Lucas started eight, and Moses flipped to the left side for two games to compensate for an injury.
Despite the turnover up front and the team’s rotation of quarterbacks, Washington’s line held up and even exceeded expectations last season. But after re-signing center Chase Roullier and franchise-tagging right guard Brandon Scherff, Washington set out to solidify the left side by trading for veteran guard Ereck Flowers and using its second-round pick on Sam Cosmi, a tackle out of the University of Texas who can play both sides and may become the team’s long-term answer at left tackle after a year of learning behind Leno.
“We’re going to put him out at left tackle and see how he does,” Coach Ron Rivera said of Cosmi. “That’s what he did in college, and he played it very well in college. … He’s going to get an opportunity to compete for us, and we’ll see how he does.”
Washington also has Saahdiq Charles, a 2020 fourth-round pick who played two snaps at left guard last year before landing on injured reserve (knee) but could also be used at tackle; reserve/futures signee Rick Leonard; and practice squad tackle David Steinmetz. There is a year left on the contracts of Lucas, Christian and David Sharpe, who are all expected to compete, be it for reserve roles or more.