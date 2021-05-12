Mayweather, not surprisingly, topped that list after being the primary beneficiary of the McGregor fight. He was followed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who, given their enormous salaries and worldwide fame, have been fixtures on Forbes’ lists. This year, the duo came in second and third again, with fellow soccer superstar Neymar ($95 million) ranked sixth. Another pair of international icons, tennis legend Roger Federer ($90 million) and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton ($82 million), also landed in the top 10. With knee issues keeping Federer off the court from February 2020 to March of this year, his total was based entirely on endorsements.