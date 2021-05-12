“Thank you, Nick,” he said. “I’ve waited my whole life for this.”
“It makes you want to cry,” Hall said as the man disappeared into the crowd. “It’s almost like: ‘We’ve waited this long. What’s one more year?’ ”
One more year. With no pandemic, this little gem of a ballpark just a few turns off I-95 would have opened last spring, and a game like Tuesday night’s — Delmarva Shorebirds in town, home team looking for its first win, right-hander Karlo Seijas on the mound — would have been just one in a string, not the first in history.
But the coronavirus completely wiped out the 2020 minor league baseball season — at all levels and in every town like this one, an hour south of Washington. So Tuesday — for the players wearing Fredericksburg Nationals home whites for the first time, for the fans who had waited to sit in those seats and eat those hot dogs and drink those beers — it was a beginning, and it mattered.
“Sometimes you have a dream,” Art Silber, the team’s owner, told the crowd as the grounds crew finished drawing the base lines. “And then in a moment you wake up, and you find out that it’s real. And that’s this moment right now.”
This is a developing situation, in more ways than one. During batting practice Tuesday, a crew worked to finish painting the J. Barber Moving & Storage sign on the right field wall. The home team, which finished BP before the gates opened, badly needed it, because the FredNats — the Washington Nationals’ low-Class A affiliate — began the season with six straight games at Lynchburg. They lost them all. They were outscored 65-15.
“They’re going to work through this,” said Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ assistant general manager for player development.
They have to. And it’s hard.
More than any sport, baseball is about rhythm — not so much for an inning or a night but for a week and a month and a summer. Fredericksburg has flirted with minor league baseball for the better part of a decade, at one point trying to lure the Hagerstown Suns south to Virginia. The $35 million deal for this stadium was finally approved in 2018, and Silber’s family agreed to move the Potomac Nationals south from Woodbridge. Given that none of this had happened before, Tuesday’s proceedings predictably had an “Are we doing this right?” feel — though they basically nailed it, and it’ll only get better on Night 2 and Night 20 and Night 200. For a season that at times felt like it might never come, that’s fine.
“I’ll tell you what,” Hall said. “It started to feel like there was a plan working against it.”
But for the players — and this is universal, across the minors — the season can’t feel like it’s in a flow, at least not yet. There was too much downtime. There were too many routines that came undone.
“I played multiple sports in high school,” said Jake Randa, the FredNats’ left fielder, “just constantly doing stuff every year, every part of the year, summer ball going straight into football, going to college, doing the whole fall ball thing — everything. And then for it just getting cut in half was kind of crazy. It took me a while to get used to not really doing a lot.”
That was last year’s minor league baseball experience, a needle across the record midway through spring training — and the sound never coming on again. Mario Lisson, the FredNats manager, had a minor league playing career that spanned 15 years. He was supposed to manage Hagerstown last season — but the season never happened. He got married 11 years ago. Suddenly, a summer like no other — shuttling kids to activities, dinners at home.
“It was the first time in 11 years that we were actually together every day for more than five months,” Lisson said. “Of all the things that were going on out there, it was, I guess, a good thing for us and for our kids.”
That’s not the baseball life, though. On Tuesday, there was finally the normalcy of getting in a full, on-field workout before the game — an event that coronavirus protocols don’t allow for when a team is on the road, where squads are limited to 75-minute sessions. Spring training was full of covid fits and starts for many players. So the rhythm, it’s lost — and there’s no forcing it back on beat.
“They’re trying to make up for lost time,” Scialabba said. “I’m sure they’re pressing a little bit. ... But they can’t make up for a year of doing nothing by trying to do something extra in the first week.”
And that’s what this is: the first week at home. Randa and his roommates, third baseman J.T. Arruda and second baseman Jake Boone, spent Monday’s day off scrambling to get their rented townhouse outfitted with food and water, “Getting ready for a long season ahead,” Randa said. That long season will be odd, too — six-game series that run from Tuesday to Sunday against the same club in the same town, a plan that cuts down on travel.
Somewhere in all of this — coronavirus testing twice a week, a ballpark filled to only 30 percent capacity Tuesday — there has to be some player development. Fredericksburg sure would like to see a winner. The Washington Nationals sure would like to see some big leaguers growing, right here.
“One thing I said: ‘We have till 7:04 to develop,’ ” Lisson said he told his players. “ ‘And then when 7:05 starts, then it’s time to compete and find ways to get things done.’ ”
What with all the pregame pomp and circumstance, the 7:05 p.m. start Tuesday became a delayed call of “Let’s make some noise for your Frrrrredericksburg Nationals!” Eventually, Seijas threw the first pitch. It was 7:14 p.m. The sun was setting under the clouds. It was such a pleasant night.
And in the bottom of the first, here came Randa. Whether the 2,065 fans knew he had grown up as the son of former big leaguer Joe, or that he had scored the first run in FredNats history last week, or that he wants to improve his defense and cut down on his strikeouts — that was irrelevant. He was here, on their field, playing for their team.
When Delmarva right-hander Jake Lyons came with a 2-1 offering, Randa was ready. A left-handed hitter, he launched a shot over the right field wall, to the left of that J. Barber Moving & Storage sign, on which the paint might have been still wet. The home team — Fredericksburg’s home team — led 3-0.
The fans stood, one and all. Baseball wasn’t necessarily back, because it had never been here before, not in this form. But even after a 7-5 loss, dang if it didn’t feel good. The summer awaits. Play ball.
More from The Post: