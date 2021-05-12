More than any sport, baseball is about rhythm — not so much for an inning or a night but for a week and a month and a summer. Fredericksburg has flirted with minor league baseball for the better part of a decade, at one point trying to lure the Hagerstown Suns south to Virginia. The $35 million deal for this stadium was finally approved in 2018, and Silber’s family agreed to move the Potomac Nationals south from Woodbridge. Given that none of this had happened before, Tuesday’s proceedings predictably had an “Are we doing this right?” feel — though they basically nailed it, and it’ll only get better on Night 2 and Night 20 and Night 200. For a season that at times felt like it might never come, that’s fine.