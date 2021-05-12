That legendary college career probably proved key to Tebow’s return to the NFL after an eight-year absence, during which he tried to change sports and become an outfielder for the New York Mets before giving up that dream earlier this year. At Florida, where he won the Heisman Trophy while helping the Gators win two national championships, he played for Urban Meyer, who is now the first-year head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shortly before the NFL draft at the end of April, Tebow tried out for the Jaguars as a tight end, and despite never having played the position before he apparently impressed Jacksonville enough to spark reports that a one-year contract was imminent.