TV: NFL Network, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1
We’ll be getting a small taste of the Week 1 schedule hours ahead of time:
What are the new scheduling rules?
There’s a new wrinkle with the addition of a 17th game for each team, but otherwise the NFL is sticking to the scheduling plan it has used for a while now:
- Each team plays its three division opponents twice, home and away (six games).
- Each team plays all four teams from an in-conference division, based on a three-year rotation (four games). This year, it’s North vs. West and East vs. South in both conferences.
- Each team plays all four teams from a nonconference division, based on a four-year rotation (four games). This year, it’s AFC East-NFC South, AFC North-NFC North, AFC South-NFC West and AFC West-NFC East.
- Each team plays two intraconference teams based on the previous year’s standings (two games). First-place teams in each division will play the two first-place teams from the same conference who weren’t already part of the yearly rotation. The Kansas City Chiefs, for instance, will face the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (AFC division winners last year) along with the Pittsburgh Steelers (whom the Chiefs are playing anyway as part of the intraconference rotation).
- Starting this year, each team will play one nonconference opponent that finished in the same standings spot the previous season and isn’t already part of the schedule rotation (one game). For the 2021 season, AFC East teams play NFC East teams; AFC North teams play NFC West teams; AFC South teams play NFC South teams; and AFC West teams play NFC North teams. The home team for these games will rotate every season. In 2021-22, AFC teams will host the games.
What’s the opening night matchup?
Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the season at home in the NFL’s regular season lid-lifter Thursday, Sept. 9. They will be facing one of the eight teams on their home schedule this year: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Dallas, the New York Giants, Buffalo, Miami and Chicago.
Given the NFL’s and NBC’s desire for a marquee matchup to open the season, the best guesses for Tampa Bay’s opponent are the ascendant Bills, who were last seen losing to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game in January, or the Cowboys, who always attract eyeballs and will be getting quarterback Dak Prescott back from the gruesome ankle injury that limited him to five games last season.
NBC’s Tony Dungy may have spilled the beans Monday when he guessed that the Bills would be the Bucs’ opponent in a tweet he later deleted. NBC Sports reporter Peter King, for his part, also thinks it will be Buffalo or Dallas.
What about Week 18?
With the addition of a 17th game, the regular season will end well after the new year begins with a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 8, 13 games during the day on Sunday, Jan. 9, and then a night game that day to wrap things up. King reports that the teams involved in the Saturday games and the Sunday night game will not be informed of their participation until the week before to select the most important matchups for those time slots. When the schedule is released Wednesday, there will be a list of games for Week 18 but no dates or times.
Will there be international games?
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said this year that the league intended to restart its International Series with games in Mexico City and London after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. But according to the Athletic, the league will not play a game in the Mexican capital this year.
The Atlanta Falcons announced in April they would play a “home” game against a non-division opponent at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this season, while the Jacksonville Jaguars also are expected to play in London, as usual. Atlanta’s non-division home opponents this season are the Lions, Patriots, Jets, Eagles and Washington. Jacksonville will host its AFC South foes along with the Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals, Falcons, 49ers and Broncos.
What are the Thanksgiving games?
The Lions and Cowboys will host games on Thanksgiving, and two other teams will square off that night, as usual. In seven of the past eight years that a prime-time game has been played on Thanksgiving, it has featured division opponents.