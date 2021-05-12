With the addition of a 17th game, the regular season will end well after the new year begins with a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 8, 13 games during the day on Sunday, Jan. 9, and then a night game that day to wrap things up. King reports that the teams involved in the Saturday games and the Sunday night game will not be informed of their participation until the week before to select the most important matchups for those time slots. When the schedule is released Wednesday, there will be a list of games for Week 18 but no dates or times.