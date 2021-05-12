TV: NFL Network, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1
Week 1 has been revealed
On Wednesday morning, CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN revealed their Week 1 schedules. Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their title defense against the Dallas Cowboys on the opening Thursday night of the season.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Cowboys at Buccaneers (NBC)
Sunday, Sept. 12
1 p.m. Eastern window
Steelers at Bills (CBS)
Jets at Panthers (CBS)
Jaguars at Texans (CBS)
Cardinals at Titans (CBS)
Chargers at Washington Football Team (CBS)
Vikings at Bengals (Fox)
49ers at Lions (Fox)
Eagles at Falcons (Fox)
Seahawks at Colts (Fox)
4 p.m. Eastern window
Browns at Chiefs (CBS)
Dolphins at Patriots (CBS)
Packers at Saints (Fox)
Broncos at Giants (Fox)
8 p.m.
Bears at Rams (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 13
Ravens at Raiders (ESPN)
What are the new scheduling rules?
There’s a new wrinkle with the addition of a 17th game for each team, but otherwise the NFL is sticking to the scheduling plan it has used for a while now:
- Each team plays its three division opponents twice, home and away (six games).
- Each team plays all four teams from an in-conference division, based on a three-year rotation (four games). This year, it’s North vs. West and East vs. South in both conferences.
- Each team plays all four teams from a nonconference division, based on a four-year rotation (four games). This year, it’s AFC East-NFC South, AFC North-NFC North, AFC South-NFC West and AFC West-NFC East.
- Each team plays two intraconference teams based on the previous year’s standings (two games). First-place teams in each division will play the two first-place teams from the same conference who weren’t already part of the yearly rotation. The Kansas City Chiefs, for instance, will face the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (AFC division winners last year) along with the Pittsburgh Steelers (whom the Chiefs are playing anyway as part of the intraconference rotation).
- Starting this year, each team will play one nonconference opponent that finished in the same standings spot the previous season and isn’t already part of the schedule rotation (one game). For the 2021 season, AFC East teams play NFC East teams; AFC North teams play NFC West teams; AFC South teams play NFC South teams; and AFC West teams play NFC North teams. The home team for these games will rotate every season. In 2021-22, AFC teams will host the games.
What about Week 18?
With the addition of a 17th game, the regular season will end well after the new year begins with a doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 8, 13 games during the day on Sunday, Jan. 9, and then a night game that day to wrap things up. King reports that the teams involved in the Saturday games and the Sunday night game will not be informed of their participation until the week before to select the most important matchups for those time slots. When the schedule is released Wednesday, there will be a list of games for Week 18 but no dates or times.
Will there be international games?
Yes, the league is returning to London this season (but not Mexico City):
What are the Thanksgiving games?
The Lions and Cowboys will host games on Thanksgiving, and two other teams will square off that night, as usual. In seven of the past eight years that a prime-time game has been played on Thanksgiving, it has featured division opponents.