13. Packers at 49ers, Sept. 26 at 8:20 p.m. The 49ers inquired about Rodgers on the eve of the NFL draft and then, after being rebuffed, used the third overall choice on draft night on quarterback Trey Lance. It could be Lance or it could be Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback for the 49ers in this rematch of the first of the two straight NFC title games lost by Rodgers and the Packers.