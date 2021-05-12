The only area where Westbrook is below-average for the NBA is shooting. He’s not, as some have charged, a gunner or ball hog — you don’t have three 20-plus assist games in six weeks playing that way. Also, it’s the opposite of selfishness to use your penetrating and feeding skills to turn three humble centers (Alex Len, Daniel Gafford and Robin Lopez) into a 23-point, 13-rebound a night asset over the last month. Westbrook’s just not a good NBA shooter. Nobody has everything. But for his whole game to stick together, he needs to be a threat to shoot, penetrate, dish or hit the offensive glass. You diminish him if you say, “Be Jason Kidd. Take a third fewer shots.”