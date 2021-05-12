Washington is fortunate to get its short week early and at home. After playing the Giants on Thursday night in Week 2, the team takes its first road trips of the season: Buffalo in Week 3 to play the defending AFC East champion Bills, and Atlanta in Week 4 against the rebuilt Falcons. The next four games before the bye in Week 9 might be the most difficult stretch of the season, featuring two division winners at home (New Orleans and Kansas City) and a third on the road (Green Bay) and closing with a Broncos team in Denver that now includes former Washington cornerback Ronald Darby.