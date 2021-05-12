The NFL schedule release Wednesday night laid out the league’s first regular season of 17 games per team and provided fans a boost of optimism with all stadiums expected to return to full capacity this fall. Yet Washington’s full slate promises to be difficult. The reward for winning the cringeworthy NFC East last season is a gantlet of elite opponents, including five division winners and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. Coach Ron Rivera returns to Carolina, where he coached the Panthers for a decade, in Week 11.
One of the schedule’s most unusual features is its NFC East run to close the season. Washington will face five straight division opponents, starting in Week 14 with the Cowboys and finishing with the Giants in Week 18. Both games against the Philadelphia Eagles will happen in between, and the first one, in Week 15, is listed as “TBD,” meaning it could take place Saturday, Dec. 18 or Sunday, Dec. 19.
Week
Opponent
Date/Time
TV
1
L.A. Chargers
Sept. 12, 1 p.m.
CBS
2
N.Y. Giants (Thurs.)
Sept. 16, 8:20 p.m.
NFLN
3
at Buffalo
Sept. 26, 1 p.m.
Fox
4
at Atlanta
Oct. 3, 1 p.m.
Fox
5
New Orleans
Oct. 10, 1 p.m.
CBS
6
Kansas City
Oct. 17, 1 p.m.
CBS
7
at Green Bay
Oct. 24, 1 p.m.
Fox
8
at Denver
Oct. 31, 4:25 p.m.
Fox
9
BYE
10
Tampa Bay
Nov. 14, 1 p.m.
Fox
11
at Carolina
Nov. 21, 1 p.m.
Fox
12
Seattle (Mon)
Nov. 29, 8:15 p.m.
ESPN
13
at Las Vegas
Dec. 5, 4:05 p.m.
Fox
14
Dallas
Dec. 12, 1 p.m.
Fox
15
at Philadelphia
Dec. 18 or 19 TBD
TBD
16
at Dallas
Dec. 26, 8:20 p.m.
NBC
17
Philadelphia
Jan. 2, 1 p.m.
Fox
18
at N.Y. Giants
Jan. 9, 1 p.m.
Fox
For the second time since 2016, Washington will not play on Thanksgiving. Last year, the team’s Turkey Day thumping of the Cowboys sparked a December run to capture the NFC East crown, but this season, it gets the Monday night slot after the holiday against Seattle. The matchup at Dallas is on Sunday night the day after Christmas.
By the numbers, Washington has a mediocre strength of schedule, tied for the 15th hardest according to opponent winning percentage last season (.506). But that number is weighed down by the NFC East’s performance last season and is not a predictive measure.
Washington will open its season by hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, pitting the reigning offensive rookie of the year, quarterback Justin Herbert, against the reigning defensive rookie of the year, edge rusher Chase Young. This would be only the fourth time such a matchup has happened in league history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Washington is fortunate to get its short week early and at home. After playing the Giants on Thursday night in Week 2, the team takes its first road trips of the season: Buffalo in Week 3 to play the defending AFC East champion Bills and Atlanta in Week 4 against the rebuilt Falcons. The next four games before the bye in Week 9 might be the most difficult stretch of the season, featuring two division winners at home (New Orleans and Kansas City) and a third on the road (Green Bay) and closing with a Broncos team in Denver that now includes former Washington cornerback Ronald Darby.
Following the bye, Washington has a rematch against Tampa Bay after its thrilling, 31-23 defeat in the first round of the playoffs last year, during which quarterback Taylor Heinicke nearly led an upset victory and earned himself a contract with Washington. Over the next two weeks, Rivera returns to Carolina and Washington returns to “Monday Night Football,” which might not be welcome news to fans.
For the past two decades, Washington has struggled on Monday nights. The team was on an eight-game losing streak on the first day of the workweek until last season, when the calendar was reshuffled because of coronavirus-related issues and Washington stunned a Pittsburgh team playing on short rest to end the Steelers’ undefeated season. Yet this game is at home. Since 1997, when the stadium opened, Washington is 2-17 on Monday night at FedEx Field.
Washington’s final non-division opponent is the Las Vegas Raiders, in a road game Sunday, Dec. 5. It will be Rivera’s first game against Raiders Coach Jon Gruden. The two longtime coaches have never faced one another because Gruden retired in 2008, shortly before Rivera became a head coach with Carolina in 2011.
The preseason schedule was released only in part Wednesday night. The league is transitioning from four preseason games to three after the switch to a 17-game regular season was finalized this offseason. Washington will play at New England on Thursday, Aug. 12, and at home against Cincinnati and Baltimore, but the dates and times are not yet known.