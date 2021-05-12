Washington (32-38) now must beat either the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday or the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to ensure its spot in next week’s play-in tournament, the league’s portal to the playoffs this year. Westbrook may not have to lead the team alone at that point; Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before Wednesday’s game that Beal looked to be walking noticeably better after injuring his hamstring against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. He is set to be reevaluated Friday after missing two games this week.