From there, Atlanta closed its comeback at the free throw line, beating the Wizards, 120-116, and clinching its spot in the playoffs.
Washington (32-38) now must beat either the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday or the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to ensure its spot in next week’s play-in tournament, the league’s portal to the playoffs this year. Westbrook may not have to lead the team alone at that point; Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said before Wednesday’s game that Beal looked to be walking noticeably better after injuring his hamstring against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. He is set to be reevaluated Friday after missing two games this week.
The Wizards could have used him Wednesday. Washington nosed its way to a 13-point lead with 1:29 to play in the third quarter and appeared to be in control until Bogdan Bogdanovic and Collins hit back-to-back threes with under eight minutes to play to make it a three-point game. The Wizards cranked their lead back up to seven with piecemeal jumpers and layups but were missing the type of splashy plays that Bogdanovic and Collins hit to help them grab hold for good.
Trae Young made it a one-point game at the free throw line with 3:52 to go, and Collins gave the Hawks (39-31) the lead a few possessions later, sending the Wizards toward their first back-to-back losses since a four-game losing streak March 30-April 5.
Other than Westbrook, backup center Daniel Gafford made his case as Washington’s true X-factor with 16 points in 17 minutes, including 10 points in the third quarter. The center, acquired at the trade deadline from Chicago, was subbed out for starter Alex Len with 7:13 to play.
Forward Davis Bertans and guard Raul Neto each added 14 points. Rui Hachimura finished with 11 points and six rebounds, not nearly enough.
After a tight first half that ended with the Wizards ahead 59-56, Washington crept ahead at the start of the second half with a layup from Len and a pair of jumpers from Neto. The Wizards expanded their lead when Bertans hit a three with under six minutes left in the third quarter to kick off a seven-point run.
Gafford closed the stretch with a layup that put Washington up 11 with 4:48 left in the quarter.
It might have been understandable had Westbrook slowed his motor just a tick after breaking Oscar Robertson’s career triple-double record Monday in the same arena, but Westbrook has never seemed capable of that. Instead of basking in his achievement, he racked up a season-high 25 points in a single half and also had four rebounds and eight assists before halftime.
Few others showed up at the start. Hachimura had nine points and four rebounds at the break, but the Hawks started off aggressively on offense and were rewarded. They made 10 of 12 at the free throw line in the first quarter, a large problem in Monday’s close loss, before the Wizards played more conservative defense in the second quarter.
