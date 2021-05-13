To Washington’s credit, the team has started to tilt the ice in its favor toward the end of the regular season. The Capitals ended the 2020-21 campaign splitting even-strength shot attempts more or less right down the middle (51 percent) but they have been on the upswing since mid-April and above 50 percent in the month of May. And, to Boucher’s point, they are also one of the best teams at keeping pucks to the outside, away from the high-danger areas such as the slot or crease. The Capitals just need to do that consistently enough to take the pressure off their young netminders.