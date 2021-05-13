According to the league’s official stats, Vanecek is 29th out of 57 goalies in the league for save percentage (.908) and Samsonov is 41st (.902). Anderson has a .915 save percentage, but that’s just been from four games. Samsonov’s availability is also in question as he remains sidelined because of the league’s covid-19 protocols.
But even at full health the trio doesn’t inspire much confidence on first look. They have 26 quality starts among them out of 56 contests, with nine outings classified as “really bad starts,” by Hockey Reference, games in which goalies had a save rate of .850 or less. Of the 10 teams with more “really bad starts” in 2020-21, nine will miss the playoffs. The outlier, the Toronto Maple Leafs, is a playoff team with 10 “really bad starts.” However, just two of those are from Jack Campbell (out of 21 starts), the presumptive starter for the playoffs who seized the job during the second half of the season.
“It’s probably the one area of their team that is a question mark, but they are a good hockey team that has the ability to insulate those young guys," said Brian Boucher, an NBC Sports analyst and former NHL goaltender who played for Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette in Philadelphia. "[Laviolette] understands that. He took a team to the finals with myself and Michael Leighton. We were probably the biggest question marks in the playoffs. He won with Cam Ward [in Carolina in 2006], a rookie goaltender. He knows how to handle those situations.”
If Laviolette is to replicate that success with Vanecek, Samsonov and Anderson, he is going to have to see them elevate their game instantly.
As of Monday, Vanecek had stopped 784 of 858 shots at even strength (.914), giving him the 30th best save rate among 42 netminders playing at least 1,000 minutes at even strength. Based on the shot quality and volume he’s faced, we’d expect him to have a save rate of .926. His save rate on high-danger shots, those originating in the slot or the crease, is one of the worst of this group at 79 percent. Only Philadelphia’s Carter Hart and Columbus’s Joonas Korpisalo are worse at stopping these high-danger shots this season. Vanecek did manage to save a higher rate of high-danger shots when his team was put on the penalty kill (83 percent), but with the game played largely at even strength, his special teams play is only a minimal comfort.
Plus, Vanecek is wildly inconsistent. A stellar outing is typically followed up with a forgettable one, and that inconsistency has also been seen in the seven contests against Boston this season.
Vitek Vanecek vs. Boston in 2020-21
Venue
Result
Save percentage
01/30/2021
Home
Won, 4-3
.930
02/01/2021
Home
Lost, 5-3
.875
03/03/2021
Away
Won, 2-1
.947
03/05/2021
Away
Lost, 5-1
.778
04/11/2021
Away
Won, 8-1
.971
04/18/2021
Away
Lost, 6-3
.815
5/11/2021
Home
Won, 2-1
.960
Before Samsonov landed on the covid-19 list he was worse than Vanecek at even strength (.910 save percentage) despite being slightly better at stopping high-danger chances (80 percent). He was significantly worse than Vanecek at stopping high-danger chances during a penalty kill (78 percent).
To make up for these shortcomings it is essential Washington’s defensemen step up and carry some of the load. Laviolette will need his squad to limit the chaos in the defensive zone and try to make the game as predictable as possible.
“[The Capitals] play more of a man-on-man system in the defensive zone," explained Boucher. “If an opponent gets them running around with extended zone time they can create some good looks. Washington needs to shut those plays down quickly and not allow teams to set up shop. They also need to limit odd-man rushes, a problem for them early in the season. And shots they do give up, keep them to the outside.”
To Washington’s credit, the team has started to tilt the ice in its favor toward the end of the regular season. The Capitals ended the 2020-21 campaign splitting even-strength shot attempts more or less right down the middle (51 percent) but they have been on the upswing since mid-April and above 50 percent in the month of May. And, to Boucher’s point, they are also one of the best teams at keeping pucks to the outside, away from the high-danger areas such as the slot or crease. The Capitals just need to do that consistently enough to take the pressure off their young netminders.
Anderson, signed to a one-year, $700,000 contract in January, is the wild card. The 2001 third-round pick is the Ottawa Senators all-time leader for goaltenders in games (435), starts (422), wins (202) and save percentage (.914). He’s also 23-22 in 46 career playoff games with four shutouts and a .929 save percentage.
“In the playoffs you rely on depth, and goaltending is a big one,” said Boucher. “This is a tough division. The first two rounds are going to be tough. I would not be shocked if Anderson played a role in these playoffs.”
He’s been solid for Washington in limited action but allows an above-average number of rebounds, giving opponents second-chance opportunities that could become costly. His 3.4 rebounds allowed per 60 minutes at even strength are the most among the team’s trio. The defense can do its part to limit quality chances, but Anderson will need to do his, too.
Between the three netminders, there isn’t a dependable player Laviolette can put between the pipes for the opening series against the Boston Bruins and beyond. There have been other teams with below-average regular season save percentages that went on to win the Stanley Cup, and it’s possible Washington captures a similar amount of lightning in the bottle, but it won’t be easy.
Since 2005-06, the average championship team has posted a .920 save percentage throughout the playoffs. Based on his regular season performance, the chances Vanecek can rise to that level of performance in the postseason is 9 percent. Samsonov, if he gets the opportunity, has just a 4 percent chance. Anderson’s outlook to reach the .920 save percentage or better is 28 percent, but again, that’s based on a sample size of four games. If we instead go by his larger body of work in Ottawa from the past two seasons (.902 save percentage), it drops to 4 percent.