Veteran Craig Anderson signed a one-year deal before the season, but he entered the fold with the assumption he would be taking a back seat in the Capitals’ plans. The 39-year-old made only four appearances (with two starts) during the regular season.
Now, roughly four months later, with the Capitals’ first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins starting Saturday, the question of who will handle the goaltending duties continues to loom. Washington still has not publicly announced a starter for Game 1.
Do the Capitals go with a rookie with no playoff experience who led them through multiple injuries and absences early in the season, an up-and-down first-round draft pick whose availability is still unclear, or a veteran with little game action this season?
Vanecek (21-10-4, 2.69 goals against average) appears to have the edge, but as of Thursday afternoon Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said the team is keeping that decision internal. However, when asked about his comfort level putting a rookie in net, he said it didn’t faze him.
“I think that once you are with someone for a year and you’ve played the game and you’ve counted on them, this is our team,” Laviolette said. “Vitek had pressure early on when he had to carry the ball by himself. . . . He did a terrific job.”
Also uncertain for Saturday’s playoff opener is the status of winger T.J. Oshie, who missed the regular season finale Tuesday after suffering a lower-body injury last week. There was, however, some encouraging news Thursday, when he took part in individual skating drills before practice and participated in a portion of the team practice while wearing a noncontact jersey. Oshie remains day-to-day.
The decision in net is complicated by the current absence of Samsonov. He has not been on the ice or at practice for more than a week after ending up on the NHL’s covid-19 protocols list with center Evgeny Kuznetsov for the second time this season.
The league does not make public why players end up on the covid-19 list.
The first time Samsonov and Kuznetsov were listed in January, both tested positive for the coronavirus. Both players experienced symptoms, and it took Samsonov nearly six weeks before he could return to the lineup. If Kuznetsov and Samsonov are healthy, their recovery time will undoubtedly be quicker this time. When Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov went on the covid-19 list in January because of contact tracing, they spent 10 days on the list before returning to practice.
Removing Samsonov from the equation for Saturday leaves Vanecek and Anderson as the top two options. NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes, a former NHL goaltender, said he thinks Vanecek deserves the initial nod but that the team should assess things on a game-to-game basis.
“I think [Laviolette] understands the value of both, of the youth and the veteran experience and calm and steadiness,” Weekes said. “Listen, they are in a great position just based on matchup flexibility. They are in a good position right now. If you were to have come into the season and said, ‘Hey, [Lundqvist] is your guy,’ and now he is on the healing track and the Caps are where they are, it is pretty remarkable.”
Weekes said he likes what he has seen in Vanecek’s progression this season, including Vanecek’s improved ability to know when to be aggressive in net and when to be more conservative.
Weekes said he sees Vanecek as both stylistically and physically similar to Boston’s Jaroslav Halak. Both are a bit undersized for the position but tend to play bigger than they are, Weekes said.
“This year he got to play a lot as if he were on a bottom-feeder team, but he is playing for a Stanley Cup contender,” Weekes said of the 6-foot-2, 187-pound Vanecek. “It’s like the best of both worlds. He is getting the games and he is getting the support and he is around future Hall of Famers, and all things being equal he has played exceptionally well, for me. Really, really good year.”
Anderson has been with the Capitals’ taxi squad for the majority of the season, practicing with the extras and staying prepared in case he is called upon.
“You got to be ready for anything. That has kind of been the mentality for the last little bit,” Anderson said. “You don’t know when you are going to get in, and when you do get in you want to do the best job you can.”
The veteran has also acted like a mentor for the Capitals’ two young goalies this season. He said he has tried to interact with them and ask how they are feeling or dole out advice nearly every day.
“‘The sun came up today, don’t worry about yesterday,’ type of thing,” Anderson said.
Despite his lack of game action, Anderson said he hasn’t felt any frustration this season. He has used practice to continue to stay engaged and has talked to his family every day. And while he said it has been tough for him to be away, he said he owes his family a lot once the season comes to an end.
“I will be doing a lot for them, changing the world that way,” Anderson said.
For now, Anderson will stay ready in case he’s called upon, with the postseason only days away.