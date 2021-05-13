“I think [Laviolette] understands the value of both, of the youth and the veteran experience and calm and steadiness,” Weekes said. “Listen, they are in a great position just based on matchup flexibility. They are in a good position right now. If you were to have come into the season and said, ‘Hey, [Lundqvist] is your guy,’ and now he is on the healing track and the Caps are where they are, it is pretty remarkable.”