Inter Miami’s Gonzalo Higuaín, an Argentine forward who arrived last September from Italian power Juventus, is third at $5.7 million, followed by Toronto FC’s Alejandro Pozuelo, a Spanish midfielder and 2020 MVP, at $4.6 million.
Thursday’s disclosure marks the first time since the fall of 2019 the MLS Players Association has shared salary information. It usually posts figures for the league’s estimated 750 players twice per year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it skipped the 2020 season entirely.
The figures are also the first since the collective bargaining agreement between the players and league was struck in February 2020. Players subsequently agreed to pay cuts last season because of the pandemic’s economic impact on MLS. They are receiving full payments this year.
In MLS’s centralized business structure, the league is responsible for paying salaries up to $612,500. Clubs, however, must cover the balance for elite earners known as designated players. (There are about 60 of them, most earning more than $1 million.)
The MLSPA said the average base salary for senior roster players who are not DPs is $398,725, more than double the 2016 average.
Seven of the top 10 earners this year are from Latin America. In addition to Vela, Hernández and Higuaín, Atlanta’s Josef Martínez (Venezuela) is fifth at $3.8 million; Miami’s Rodolfo Pizarro (Mexico) is seventh at $3.3 million; New York City FC’s Maxi Moralez (Argentina) is eighth at $3.2 million; and FC Dallas’s Franco Jara (Argentina) is 10th at $2.9 million.
The highest-paid American is Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore, who is fifth overall at $3.6 million. One player from Africa or Asia made the list: CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (Kenya), whose $3 million ranks No. 9.
In 2019, MLS’s highest-paid player was the Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a Swedish forward who earned $7.2 million. He returned to Europe last year.
Hernández (six goals in four matches) boasts the largest base salary ($6 million), well ahead of Vela’s $4.5 million, but the latter collects another $1.8 million in annualized signing and guaranteed bonuses, plus possible marketing bonuses. Hernández does not receive any additional money, the MLSPA’s data shows.
Higuaín is second in base salary ($5.1 million).
Seventy-two players earn at least $1 million in guaranteed compensation — not all are classified as designated players because of league devices that offset the way those charges are categorized — but only eight are American. FC Cincinnati, the worst team in MLS over two-plus seasons, has a league-high six players making at least $1 million, followed by Sporting Kansas City’s five.
FC Dallas, the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes have one apiece.
Two D.C. United players are in the million-salary club — Peruvian midfielder Edison Flores ($1.73 million) and U.S. winger Paul Arriola ($1.05 million) — and six others make at least a half-million, including German wing back Julian Gressel ($760,000) and U.S. defender Steven Birnbaum ($712,000).
Eighteen of United’s 30 players earn less than $200,000. Five make the MLS’s senior minimum salary of $81,375 and one receives the reserve minimum of $63,547.
Performance bonuses are not included in the union’s figures because there is no guarantee the player will hit those thresholds. The union typically updates the list after the summer transfer window closes and rosters are frozen in September.
Read more on soccer: