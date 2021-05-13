Midnight Bourbon rallied from as far back as 12th to finish sixth in the Kentucky Derby after he was bumped at the start and forced to race as a closer rather than employ his natural front-running style. That wasn’t the only trouble he faced. Midnight Bourbon’s trip notes include him racing four-wide on the first turn and six-wide around the second turn, yet he still managed to keep an average speed that was tied for second-fastest in the 19-horse Derby field. He is also the highest Derby finisher other than Medina Spirit to try the Preakness. The son of Tiznow also has a graded stakes win around two turns as a 3-year-old and earned his best final speed figure this year in the Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes in February, finishing third by 1¾ lengths behind Derby runner-up Mandaloun.