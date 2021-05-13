They provided the support for an undermanned squad and for an underperforming, marquee player in a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire at Audi Field.
Edison Flores, the pricey attacker, scored his first league goal since arriving amid great expectations before the 2020 season as United (2-3-0) snapped a three-game losing streak and recorded its first shutout.
There were many heroes. Forward Adrién Pérez, a winter signing making his second start, assisted on Flores’s goal in the seventh minute and created several opportunities with unpredictable runs and clever footwork. He and Flores formed a terrific partnership.
“Your opportunity can come,” Pérez said. “You just have to make sure you are ready for that moment.”
Without a fully fit striker, Losada gave Pérez a free role in the attack.
“I needed to find a rabbit out of a hat,” he said, smiling. “I had the right feeling in the training sessions” this week.
Pérez seemed to bring the best out of Flores, who played inspired soccer and put himself in prime positions to impact the match.
“Me and Eddie really connected,” Pérez said. “I hope it keeps working for us as we keep going throughout the season. We should keep developing even more.”
A day after having his contract upgraded from second-division Loudoun United, Drew Skundrich performed admirably in central midfield. He had spent the preseason with the MLS squad and seemed set to play for Loudoun all year.
“Drew is the type of player we want, with great mentality and professionalism,” Losada said. “Many more minutes are coming for him.”
Moses Nyeman, 17, shined in his third consecutive start in defensive midfield.
The flow of players returning from injury picked up this week with Paul Arriola and Kevin Paredes in uniform for the first time. Bill Hamid, the first-choice goalkeeper, and others could return Sunday for Orlando City’s visit.
With two matches in four days, Ola Kamara, who scored this past weekend in his season debut, and Yamil Asad (four starts) were in reserve.
Losada shuffled his lineup, handing goalkeeper Jon Kempin his first start in place of Chris Seitz and immediately inserting Skundrich.
Chicago (0-4-1) arrived in a deeper rut, having lost three straight since surrendering a two-goal lead and settling for a draw in the opener against New England.
Playing at home, United was under greater pressure to get on track.
From the start, the hosts crackled with energy and activity.
“This is the D.C. United we want,” Losada said. “It’s not going to work always, but at least this is going to be our identity.”
The goal came in the seventh minute after a steady buildup, and for the first time this spring United scored first.
Nyeman was clever with the ball at the top of the penalty area before supplying Pérez. Pérez’s first touch took the ball to the end line, where he crossed back to Flores for a six-yard header and his first goal.
United continued to apply pressure. Julian Gressel’s blast slammed against the crossbar, and Pérez was a hair offside on Skundrich’s through ball.
Chicago had its moments. Amid his team’s promising opportunities, Brian Gutiérrez, a 17-year-old midfielder, sent an 18-yard bid off the far post. Kempin made a fine save on Álvaro Medrán’s free kick.
Bobby Shuttleworth prevented a larger margin at intermission, making a diving save on Pérez’s angled bid on the last touch of the half.
United picked up where it left off after the break, Flores testing Shuttleworth with a header and quality possession leading to additional pressure. Another goal did not come, though.
“We scored a very beautiful goal,” Losada said, “but we still had many chances.”
United’s influence began to wane. Losada tried stemming the momentum swing by inserting Arriola in the 75th minute, one of four late changes.
The ball remained stuck in United’s end, however. In stoppage time, Fabian Herbers’s header skimmed the top of the crossbar.
“It was very important, very much needed,” Pérez said of the victory. “We were in a little drought, and we needed to find ways to get out of it.”