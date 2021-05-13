Many of the league’s games will be available on streaming service ESPN Plus, though marquee matchups like Real Madrid-Barcelona, known as El Clasico, may appear on ESPN or ABC.
La Liga is now available in the United States on the Qatar-based beIN Sports.
ESPN plans to build studio and other programming around the league in both English and Spanish in an effort to attract Spanish-speaking subscribers to ESPN Plus.
The deal with La Liga comes a year after ESPN inked a six-year agreement with the German Bundesliga. ESPN isn’t the only network that has looked to soccer to bolster its streaming offerings. The network previously had the rights to Italy’s Serie A but in March, CBS and its streaming service Paramount Plus paid a reported $200 million for a three-year agreement with the league.
ESPN on Thursday also announced a new rights agreement with Major League Baseball that will extend Sunday Night Baseball’s run through 2028 and give the network rights to every postseason wild card series should MLB return to the expanded playoff format that it used last season.
The new deal also stipulates fewer weeknight games for ESPN. Those games were not exclusive telecasts with teams’ local stations also airing the games.
The two announcements continue a flurry of acquiring and extending rights to marquee sports for ESPN, which has added SEC football and the NHL to its stable in recent months, in addition to extending Monday Night Football and joining the Super Bowl rotation in the most recent round of NFL deals.
Read more: