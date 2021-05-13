In 2019, their lone season together, the two were statistically simpatico. Wilson averaged 16.5 points to Cambage’s 15.9; Cambage had the slight edge in rebounds, 8.2 to 6.4. In a late-season game against the Chicago Sky, they leaned on a “high-low” set — the basketball equivalent of a battering ram, with one player stationed above the free throw line and the other straight downcourt on the block — to put up 48 combined points. The win gave the franchise its first postseason berth since 2014, when it was the San Antonio Stars.