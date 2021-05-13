“The things I do to escape basketball, I had no outlets,” Wilson said. “It got to me, in the middle of the bubble, like: ‘Good lord, this is not it. I want to get out of here.’ It was tough.”
Wilson’s most decorated teammate, Australian center Liz Cambage, had the opposite problem. Cambage contracted a viral infection playing in China that left her lungs burning months later; she believes it was covid-19, although she never received a diagnosis. On the advice of the team’s medical staff she sat out the pandemic-shortened year, first at home in Melbourne, under the strict protocols of a police-enforced lockdown, and then in Los Angeles, where she worked with a trainer and tried to get her breath back.
“I’m a social butterfly, and my job is my sanity,” Cambage said. “It wasn’t easy to watch the girls play.”
Australian basketball star threatens Tokyo boycott over ‘whitewashing’ in country’s Olympic promotions
If the Las Vegas training camp last year amounted to a grim roll call, this year’s has been a reunion (one tempered Sunday by forward Angel McCoughtry suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in a preseason game). Cambage is back, along with guard Kelsey Plum, who missed last season with a torn Achilles’ tendon, and newly arrived point guard Chelsea Gray, a three-time all-star with the Los Angeles Sparks. And after an offseason committed to mental health, Wilson said, “A’ja had a rebirth.”
A buzz surrounds the Aces, whose reassembled roster has them perched atop several WNBA power rankings with the season getting underway Friday. They reached the Finals as a shell of themselves. What might they do closer to full strength?
For Wilson and Cambage, though, 2020 was not just an intermission in their joint championship chase. Each maintains that she discovered, in the other’s absence, a crucial aspect of her own basketball persona — the right measure of leadership, patience and deference. Now the project for the Aces’ stars is to figure out how to be together again.
‘We play on a string’
When the Aces swung a trade for Cambage, then the disgruntled centerpiece of the Dallas Wings, before the 2019 season, they confirmed a commitment to a basketball bedrock. The previous offseason, they had hired Bill Laimbeer, once the punchy center for the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons, as their head coach, and drafted Wilson, who during her college days had held down the paint for a title-winning South Carolina team.
“We’re an inside-out team,” Laimbeer said from the Aces’ camp this spring. “It’s a proven formula. If you outshoot your opponent and you get to the free throw line more than your opponent and you don’t give up second shots and limit your turnovers, how’s the other team going to win?”
Both members of the frontcourt embody the straightforward logic. Wilson has a dancer’s pivot foot and a nearly unerring left-handed shooting stroke; when a defender hedges against either the 15-foot jumper or the baseline drive, she opts for the other. Cambage is a whirl of drop-steps, shoulder shoves and jump hooks, her 6-foot-8 frame affording her whatever space she requires. With the Wings, she once scored 53 points in a game, setting a WNBA record.
At their best, Wilson and Cambage bring variety to the point of interchangeability.
“We play on a string,” Wilson said. “If I have someone smaller than me, I can take her down on the block, and Liz can just float at the elbows, float out high and let me go to work. Or vice versa.”
In 2019, their lone season together, the two were statistically simpatico. Wilson averaged 16.5 points to Cambage’s 15.9; Cambage had the slight edge in rebounds, 8.2 to 6.4. In a late-season game against the Chicago Sky, they leaned on a “high-low” set — the basketball equivalent of a battering ram, with one player stationed above the free throw line and the other straight downcourt on the block — to put up 48 combined points. The win gave the franchise its first postseason berth since 2014, when it was the San Antonio Stars.
But a tense playoff loss to the Washington Mystics revealed the difference between easy on-court chemistry and championship-level mettle. In the deciding fourth game of the semifinal series, the Mystics held Wilson to four points as Cambage largely went it alone, scoring 25 on 22 shot attempts. A four-point loss laid bare a dynamic Laimbeer had caught glimpses of throughout the season.
“The responsibility, the weight, the burden was overbearing on her,” Laimbeer said of Wilson, who was schooled in an egalitarian college program at South Carolina and reluctant to demand the ball when it didn’t naturally find her. Cambage, for her part, was all too ready to take over. “She dominates so easily that she can dominate the team, too,” Laimbeer said. “But that doesn’t win championships.”
The road back
Disappointed but emboldened, Wilson and Cambage looked forward to tightening their bond — and “getting their chip,” as Cambage put it — in 2020. Then, just before Christmas, Cambage fell ill while playing for the Shanxi Flame and landed in a hospital, stuck in a wheelchair and hooked to IVs. “It’s the closest I’ve ever been to death,” she said.
When the WNBA began its training camps in July, Cambage still struggled to breathe normally. “I just couldn’t risk it,” she said of participating in the season.
Inside the bubble, half a world away, Wilson chafed at the isolation imposed by the closed-off campus and felt helpless as instance after instance of police violence against Black people piled up outside it. On days off, when some of the Aces would make the short trip to a nearby beach, she stayed behind, saving her energy and thumbing at her phone.
“It was constantly a brother or a sister in the Black community being a hashtag, being on a shirt,” she said.
The experience wore on Wilson, who wrote in a March Players’ Tribune essay of becoming “numb” during the season and falling into a depression after it ended. But it also deepened her understanding of leadership as a communicative practice.
“It’s not always nagging and saying, ‘This is what we need to do,’” Wilson said. “It’s about building trust, letting [my teammates] know that if something’s going on, they can always hit me up.”
The games themselves were Wilson’s sanctuary, and watching from Australia, Cambage saw a different player. Her scoring bump to 20.5 points per game was easy to explain; without a couple of key contributors, Wilson compensated. But statistics aside, Wilson seemed more insistent and assertive, demanding the ball and scoring through double- and triple-teams, not letting up even as the Seattle Storm swept the outmatched Aces in the Finals. She looked, in other words, more like Cambage.
“A’ja never played overseas,” said Cambage, who after a contentious early stint with the Tulsa Shock spent the middle portion of her career playing in Australia and China, where she once averaged 36 points per game on 79 percent shooting. (At the end of 2020, Cambage participated in the condensed Women’s National Basketball League season in her home country, leading the Southside Flyers to a title.)
“That’s where I learned to be a dominant go-to player. Every play, you’re getting the ball. Near the end of last season — no me, no Plum, [backup wing Dearica Hamby] got injured — A’ja was really it for the team. And she stepped up and showed the league her true dominance.”
Cambage, too, underwent a transformation. The player Laimbeer describes as an “individualist” by nature has ceded center stage. Cambage said she no longer cares much about her scoring totals and added, somewhat cheekily, that her goal this season is to stack up triple-doubles. On the subject of her complementary role, there was no mistaking her seriousness.
“A’ja’s taking over as the queen of this league,” Cambage said. “It’s very special to be a part of it.”
“Liz saw the success we had as a unit last year,” Laimbeer said. “As long as she applies herself and concentrates, life will be just wonderful.”
Neither Cambage nor Wilson is eager to revisit the circumstances of 2020, of course. Cambage finaly can take deep breaths again; Wilson feels freshly aware of what she needs to give to her team and what she needs to give to herself. The Aces’ locker room, full again, rings with Cambage’s Aussie-inflected jokes and preemptive boasts. But both players are thankful, in a sideways sort of way, for what the tough year taught them.
Wilson remembers the feeling of watching the Storm celebrate, having completed their sweep with a 33-point blowout. It hurt, but she felt compelled to stay on the court, to see the season to its bitter close.
“Sometimes you have to let the confetti hit you when it’s not in your favor,” Wilson said. “I hated that feeling. And I was like, ‘We have to get back.’”
Read more on the WNBA: