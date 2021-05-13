As Colson began the long wait for this opportunity to play, she knew what to expect from the physical recovery. She is one of five children, and all four sisters have played college lacrosse. Colson became the third to tear her ACL, and her mom joked, “I’d rather be proficient at something else.” (Beanie, the youngest of the daughters and the only one who has evaded serious knee trouble, is a senior midfielder at Mount St. Mary’s. Her team also begins the NCAA tournament in Durham and will face seventh-seeded Duke just hours before Maryland plays. The teams would meet in the second round if they both win.) Even with the family’s experience with torn ACLs, the mental toll of the injury came as a surprise to Colson.