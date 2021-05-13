Northwestern President Morton Schapiro, who has come under fire for promoting Polisky, said in a statement: “I understand and respect his decision. I truly appreciate all Mike has done for the University.”
Schapiro said that a professor of linguistics at the university, Robert Gundlach, would serve as interim AD. Schapiro noted that Gundlach has served as a liaison to the NCAA and the Big Ten conference and is “deeply knowledgeable about the challenges facing intercollegiate athletics today.”
In a federal court filing made in January, former Northwestern cheerleader Hayden Richardson alleges she was made by Pam Bonnevier, the school’s cheer coach at the time who was also named in the lawsuit, to attend school events at which she was groped and harassed. She accuses Polisky and other school officials of being dismissive and obstructive of her complaints. Other defendants in the lawsuit include associate athletic director Heather Van Hoegarden Obering and Title IX coordinator Amanda DaSilva.
The filing states that in 2019, after Richardson brought concerns about the treatment of her and other cheerleaders to Obering and Polisky, who was then Northwestern’s deputy athletic director, he did not grant her request to speak with the athletic director, Jim Phillips. She also alleged Polisky accused her of fabricating testimonials from other cheerleaders that she had been asked to collect, in an alleged violation of the school’s Title IX policy.
Polisky and the other defendants, according to the Richardson’s lawsuit, were intent on “blocking and covering up investigations into Bonnevier’s actions relating to the Northwestern Cheerleading team in order to avoid public criticism and to continue receiving large financial grants from donors.”
Phillips, who had led Northwestern’s athletic department since 2008, was appointed ACC commissioner in December. He was replaced on an interim basis by deputy AD Janna Blais.
Schapiro touted the “integrity and wisdom” of Polisky, who had worked in the athletic department since 2010, when he announced the latter’s hiring as athletic director.
Two days later, six female professors at Northwestern sent a letter to the university provost expressing dismay at the hiring and requesting an “independent, transparent and third-party investigation” into Richardson’s accusations against Polisky. That was quickly followed by another former cheerleader starting a petition that called for a similar investigation. The petition also stated that Polisky “failed to protect and support Black Northwestern student athletes and female cheerleaders by allowing racist policies and by ignoring cheerleader complaints of sexual exploitation by fans, donors, and alumni at tailgates and other events.”
Schapiro said last week in a statement that Northwestern reviewed Richardson’s complaint and “denies that it or any of its current employees violated any laws, including Title IX.” He added that the school had filed a motion to dismiss, and that “it is important to keep in mind that a lawsuit contains allegations, not necessarily statements of fact.”
Of Polisky’s “full fitness for the position,” Schapiro continued, “I would not have hired him if he did not meet the highest standard of conduct and character.”
Following that statement, more than 200 Northwestern students, faculty and staff, as well as local community members, marched to Schapiro’s home demanding the president reconsider the hiring of Polisky. The mayor of Evanston, Ill., Daniel Biss, attended the rally and told the school’s student newspaper, “The decision to make this appointment was a mistake, and they should rescind it.”
On Wednesday morning, a letter of support for Polisky, including the names of more than 140 students, alumni, donors and others connected to Northwestern, was sent to the school’s board of trustees.
Stating that Polisky “conducts himself with professionalism, respect and the utmost integrity,” the letter urged Northwestern to “take no action that jeopardizes the employment of any staff associated with or named in the lawsuit until due process has run its course.”
Hours later, Polisky stepped down.
“I do not want to be a distraction to our incredible men and women as they pursue a collective goal — to help our student-athletes become the best they can be,” he said in his statement. “While my family and I are disappointed, I move forward knowing this is the right decision.”