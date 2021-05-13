For this season and (maybe) this season only, the NBA instated a mini tournament in both the Eastern and Western Conferences to determine the seventh and eighth seeds in the playoff field. Since it’s both new and a little complicated, here’s everything you need to know about the NBA’s latest invention.
When is the play-in, and when do the actual playoffs start?
The play-in tournament will take place from May 18-21. The regular playoffs will begin May 22 and end on July 22 — just in time for the scheduled start of the Tokyo Olympics, which officially begin July 23.
How does the play-in tournament work?
Here’s where things get a teensy bit complicated.
The seventh and eighth seeds in each conference will play head-to-head to claim the seventh seed. The ninth and 10th seeds in each conference will play head-to-head to advance to the second round of the play-in, where they will play the loser of the 7-8 matchup. The winner of that second-round game claims the eighth seed.
Why did the NBA need a play-in tournament?
Technically, they didn’t, and there’s been some debate about the value of its existence. On the one hand, you’ve got LeBron James, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban complaining about the play-in as an event that invalidates a team’s body of work in the regular season.
On the other hand, the play-in tournament is an antidote to both tanking and the usual dog days of the NBA season because it incentivizes teams with mediocre-to-bad records at the end of the year. The Washington Wizards, for example, would be dead in the water with little to play for without the play-in format. But this season, they’re going all-out to claim one of the last spots in the play-in tournament in the East all for … a shot at playing the top seed in the first round of the actual playoffs. Stephen Curry might not be busting scoreboards if not for the play-in.
The league has been batting around the idea of a play-in for more than a decade — read about that more in Ben Golliver’s interview with the unofficial play-in czar himself — but there’s little question as to why they instated it this year: TV revenue. More eyeballs on the sport later in the season is always good for the league, especially when the league is coming off a pandemic-interrupted season in which it lost, to be exact, a metric ton of revenue.
As an added benefit, the play-in helped teams such as the Wizards, who were one of a few clubs decimated by the coronavirus this season, get a chance to make up games in a season with so many unforeseen circumstances.
Will there be a play-in tournament next season?
No one knows! The Board of Governors will have to vote on the issue during the offseason.
How will coronavirus protocols factor into the playoffs?
The league earlier in the season batted around the idea of reentering a bubble environment for the playoffs, similar to the one it used last summer to complete the season, but with vaccines now widely available that chatter has almost completely faded. Players, coaches and team personnel will still be regularly tested, and many of the same health and safety protocols the NBA has enforced all season will remain in effect during the postseason.
Who’s qualified for the playoffs?
The following Eastern Conference teams have qualified for the playoffs and will avoid the play-in as of May 12. Seeds may change before the end of the season:
No. 1 seed Philadelphia 76ers (47-22)
No. 2 seed Brooklyn Nets (46-24)
No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks (44-25)
No. 4 Atlanta Hawks (39-31)
No. 5 Miami Heat (38-31)
No. 6 New York Knicks (38-31)
The following Western Conference teams have qualified for the playoffs as of May 12. Seeds may change before the end of the season:
No. 1 seed Utah Jazz (50-20)
No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns (48-21)
No. 3 seed Los Angeles Clippers (46-23)
No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets (45-24)
Who’s been eliminated?
The following Eastern Conference teams have been eliminated from playoff contention as of May 12:
Toronto Raptors (27-42)
Cleveland Cavaliers (22-48)
Orlando Magic (21-48)
Detroit Pistons (20-50)
The following Western Conference teams have been eliminated from playoff contention as of May 12:
New Orleans Pelicans (31-39)
Minnesota Timberwolves (22-47)
Oklahoma City Thunder (21-49)
Houston Rockets (16-55)