All times Eastern.
How will the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs work?
Because of pandemic travel restrictions, the league temporarily realigned into four eight-team divisions, including the North Division, which is composed entirely of the NHL’s Canadian teams. The top four teams in each division made the playoffs.
The first two rounds consist of divisional matchups: first place vs. fourth place and second place vs. third place, with the winners squaring off in the second round.
For the playoff semifinals, the remaining team with the best regular season point total will be seeded first and play the remaining team with the worst regular season point total while the remaining team with the second-best point total will play the remaining team with the third-best point total. The winners of those two series will play for the Stanley Cup.
All playoff series will be best-of-seven.
When do the playoffs start, and what is the schedule?
The playoffs get underway Saturday night, when the Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the East Division semifinals. Some parts of the schedule remain in limbo.
The NHL’s regular season was supposed to end on May 8, but a number of teams dealt with significant coronavirus outbreaks, particularly the Vancouver Canucks, who suffered through one of the more widespread covid outbreaks in professional sports and had most of their April games postponed. The Canucks will not conclude their regular season until May 19, well after most other teams and after the American-based teams have begun their playoff series.
Even though Vancouver has been eliminated from playoff contention, the North Division playoffs will not begin until May 19, four days after the first playoff game.
Complicating matters for the NHL is the Summer Olympics, which are scheduled to begin July 23 and — like the Stanley Cup finals — will televised by NBC. The NHL ideally would need to wrap up its postseason before then to ensure that all of the finals games are on NBC and not shunted to a cable network, which would attract far fewer viewers.
Most years, the playoffs take about two months to complete, so the delayed playoff start for some teams could be cutting things perilously close.
How does coronavirus impact the playoffs?
For the first two rounds, the higher-seeded team will have home-ice advantage and each team is likely to host games. But the picture still is a little cloudy for the North Division, whose teams all hail from Canada, where more stringent pandemic restrictions remain in effect. Canadian teams also are prohibited from repeatedly traveling back and forth over the U.S. border, which remains closed.
One Canadian team is guaranteed to make the playoff semifinals and unless Canadian coronavirus rules change in the next few weeks, it seems likely that the remaining Canadian team will be forced to establish a U.S. base of operations and play its semifinal “home” games there.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has said the NHL has applied for an exemption with the Canadian government that would allow U.S.-based teams to cross the border into Canada and Canadian teams to return from the United States without quarantining.
On May 8, the NHL and the players’ union announced modifications to the league’s coronavirus protocols for the playoffs. Fully vaccinated players and team officials no longer will have to follow quarantine requirements after exposure to the virus and testing requirements for fully vaccinated people will be lessened. Players and officials who are fully vaccinated also can now gather in larger groups for social functions, meals, commuting and outdoor activities.
First-round matchups and predictions
Metrics — both conventional and less traditional — can provide clues about which teams deserve to be considered contenders, and which are mere pretenders. The chance for each squad to advance are based on each team’s likelihood of winning a seven-game series using four components: their actual win-loss record; their expected win-loss record based on goals scored and allowed (also known as their Pythagorean win percentage); their expected win-loss record based on expected goals for and against (a metric that takes into account the likelihood a shot becomes a goal based on distance, angle and type of shot); and their regressed win-loss record to account for the small sample size of 56 regular season games.
East Division first round
No. 1 Pittsburgh vs. No. 4 New York Islanders
Game 1: Sunday, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, noon, NBC
Game 2: Tuesday, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 3: May 20, Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Game 4: May 22, Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, 3 p.m., NBC
Game 5: May 24 New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
Game 6: May 26, Pittsburgh at New York Islanders, TBD*
Game 7: May 28, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBD*
No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Boston
Washington has a 53 percent chance to win the series
The Capitals have a lot of question marks heading into the postseason. Forwards Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom and defenseman John Carlson missed several recent games with lower-body injuries, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov are on the NHL’s covid-19 list. T.J. Oshie suffered a lower-body injury on Saturday and is day-to-day.
Boston, meanwhile, is on the upswing since the trade deadline after acquiring Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres and Mike Reilly from the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins have gone 12-3-1 since the trades and have gotten a big boost from Hall, whose lack of results earlier this season was almost comical compared to how many scoring chances he generated. The former MVP has eight goals and six assists in 16 games since joining the Bruins. Lazar and Reilly have combined for another 11 points.
Game 1: Saturday, Boston at Washington, 7:15 p.m., NBC
Game 2: Monday, Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 3: Wednesday, Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 4: May 21, Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 5: May 23, Boston at Washington, TBD*
Game 6: May 25, Washington at Boston, TBD*
Game 7: May 27, Boston at Washington, TBD*
North Division first round
No. 1 Toronto vs. No. 4 Montreal
Game 1: May 20, Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., NHL Network
Game 2: May 22, Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: May 24, Toronto at Montreal, TBD
Game 4: May 25, Toronto at Montreal, TBD
Game 5: May 27, Montreal at Toronto, TBD*
Game 6: May 29, Toronto at Montreal, TBD*
Game 7: May 31, Montreal at Toronto, TBD*
No. 2 Edmonton vs. No. 3 Winnipeg
Game 1: Wednesday, Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN
Game 2: May 21, Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m., NBCSN
Game 3: May 23, Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD
Game 4: May 24, Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD
Game 5: May 26, Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBD*
Game 6: May 28, Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBD*
Game 7: May 30, Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBD*
Central Division first round
No. 1 Carolina vs. No. 4 Nashville
Carolina has a 75 percent chance to win the series
The Hurricanes should have no problem dispatching the Predators. At even strength, Carolina generates more scoring chances, including those from the high-danger areas like the slot and crease, leading to a higher quality of shot. It’s a slight edge but one that should tilt the ice in Carolina’s favor for most of the series.
2020-21 regular season performance at even strength
Expected goals
Scoring chances
High-danger chances
Carolina Hurricanes
2.8 per 60 minutes
28.4 per 60
12.2 per 60
Nashville Predators
2.2 per 60 minutes
25.2 per 60
10.0 per 60
On power plays, meantime, there is no question the Hurricanes are the better team. Nashville generates 41 scoring chances per 60 minutes with the man advantage, the eighth-lowest mark in the league this season. Carolina generates 58 scoring chances per 60 minutes of power play time, the NHL’s fifth-highest rate.
Game 1: Monday, Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m., CNBC
Game 2: Wednesday, Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: May 21, Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m., USA
Game 4: May 23, Carolina at Nashville, TBD
Game 5: May 25, Nashville at Carolina, TBD*
Game 6: May 27, Carolina at Nashville, TBD*
Game 7: May 29, Nashville at Carolina, TBD*
No. 2 Florida vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay
Game 1: Sunday, Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN
Game 2: Tuesday, Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m., CNBC
Game 3: May 20, Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m., USA
Game 4: May 22, Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m., CNBC
Game 5: May 24, Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD*
Game 6: May 26, Florida at Tampa Bay, TBD*
Game 7: May 28, Tampa Bay at Florida, TBD*
West Division first round
(Note: The first two places in the West standings are still up in the air. Colorado will win the division with a victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.)
No. 1 Vegas or Colorado vs. No. 4 St. Louis
No. 2 Vegas or Colorado vs. No. 3 Minnesota
What did I miss from the regular season?
The regular season already has had something of a postseason feel, considering the pandemic-related scheduling in which teams often played consecutive games against the same opponent in the same location. Despite these and other measures intended to limit coronavirus spread, a number of teams — the aforementioned Canucks, the Dallas Stars, the New York Rangers — have seen significant outbreaks.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, the NHL’s biggest-city Canadian franchise, haven’t won a playoff series in 17 years, and they haven’t won the Stanley Cup in 54 years. With Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner manning one of the most potent top lines in the league, is this the year the Leafs finally achieve something other than springtime mediocrity?
The Florida Panthers have their own sorry postseason history. The Panthers haven’t won a playoff series since their Stanley Cup finals run in 1996, their third season of existence. But first-year General Manager Bill Zito has made savvy personnel moves while keeping the talented core he inherited intact; Coach Joel Quenneville is doing the things that led to three Stanley Cups in Chicago; and suddenly the Panthers are contenders despite the absence of two-time all-star defenseman Aaron Ekblad, who suffered a serious leg injury in March and is almost certainly out for the season.
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid had himself a stellar season and is pretty much a shoe-in for the Hart Trophy. Through Tuesday’s games, he was averaging 1.889 points per game, which would be the most since the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mario Lemieux averaged 2.3 in 1995-96. But how much of that was because of the competition in the all-Canadian North Division, which features some of the NHL’s worst defenses? Edmonton went 7-2 and won its last six games against Winnipeg, its first-round opponent. But after that, things are likely to get tougher.
